Anna N. Daniels vs. Aaron C. Daniels..
Glenda Counts vs. James Counts.
Ashlee A. Patterson vs. Dusty R. Patterson.
Nelleta C. Harber vs. Loyd P. Harber.
Norman E. Risner vs. Linda Wulff-Risner.
Evan Alexander Goff vs. Kasey Lynn Nichols.
Tara Jo Hensley vs. David Lynn Hensley.
Nathan Gale vs. Nikita Gale.
Rachele Edwards vs. Thomas E. Wagy.
