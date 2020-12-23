Recognizing Christmas
Researching Christmas through the lens of American history has been interesting and enjoyable for me.
During Colonial times, the day of Christmas was somewhat contentious. There were some that wanted to carry on this tradition as it was celebrated in Great Britain, (historyisfun.org). To others, that was reason enough not to commemorate it.
The predominant Puritan sentiment stated, “They for whom all days are holy can have no holiday,” (theweek.com). The first U.S. Congress — the exact one that petitioned Washington to set a Day of Public Thanksgiving — worked on Dec. 25, 1789. The spirit of the times changed, though.
In the 1830s, some state legislatures began to change this trend by enacting laws to designate this holiday. Commentary on American history delivered by President John Quincy Adams, in an oration to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence (July 4, 1837), indicated that even the preeminent celebration of our nation's birthday was second only to the birth of Christ, and noted:
“Why is it that, next to the birthday of the Savior of the World, your most joyous and most venerated festival returns on this day? And why is it that, among the swarming myriads of our population, thousands and tens of thousands among us, abstaining, under the dictate of religious principle, from the commemoration of that birth-day of Him, who brought life and immortality to light, yet unite with all their brethren of this community, year after year, in celebrating this, the birth-day of the nation?
“Is it not that, in the chain of human events, the birthday of the nation is indissolubly linked with the birthday of the Savior? That it forms a leading event in the progress of the gospel dispensation? Is it not that the Declaration of Independence first organized the social compact on the foundation of the Redeemer’s mission upon earth? That it laid the corner stone of human government upon the first precepts of Christianity, and gave to the world the first irrevocable pledge of the fulfillment of the prophecies, announced directly from Heaven at the birth of the Savior and predicted by the greatest of the Hebrew prophets six hundred years before?” (Wallbuilders.com; archives.com; The American Patriot's Bible)
In 1870, President Grant signed an Act of Congress to set the date of Dec. 25 as a federal holiday. (forbes.com)
Around the turn of the 20th Century, the Missouri Legislature enacted section 9.010 RSMo, which states, with a number of other dates, "The first day of January … and the twenty-fifth of December, are declared and established public holidays." Recently, in 2013, the General Assembly passed section 9.015 RSMo, which reads, “No state or local governmental entity, public building, public park, public school, or public setting or place shall ban or otherwise restrict the practice, mention, celebration, or discussion of any federal holiday.”
May you have a blessed and Merry Christmas!
“For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His Shoulder. And His Name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”—Isaiah 9:6
