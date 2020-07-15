INCIDENTS
Officer Wes Stuart reported at 3:26 a.m. June 21 he responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Preacher Roe Boulevard and advised a man had thrown an object, hitting a female family member in the head, damaged a window, and made threats to harm a woman with whom he’d had a previous romantic relationship. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to prosecutors.
At 7:43 a.m. June 21, officers were dispatched to a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate a burglary. It was learned an unknown suspect broke a sliding glass door, entered the building and took items. Officer Shannon Sisney.
At 10:34 a.m. June 21 officers were dispatched to a business on West Second Street regarding a break-in. An unknown suspect entered the business and took cash. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 1:59 p.m. June 21, officers were dispatched to Luna Drive for a motor vehicle crash. There were no injuries but the vehicle had major damage. The driver was ticketed on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and driving while revoked. Officer Burnes.
At 2:05 p.m. June 21, Officer Sisney reported he was dispatched to a home on Thornburgh Avenue for a report that a man kicked in a door. It was learned the man had property there and no charges are sought at this time.
At 3:50 p.m. June 21 officers responded to a home on Joe Jones Boulevard regarding a possible domestic disturbance. It was determined a domestic assault with injuries occurred, a suspect was identified and a probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 8:58 p.m. June 21 officers were dispatched to a home on Jefferson Street to conduct a well-being check. The subject of the check was not contacted face-to-face but called dispatch to state that he was okay and family members at the scene were informed of the outcome. A report was completed for documentation purposes.
