TICKETS
Johnathan Clark, 20, was ticketed Jan. 10 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
Colten Kyler Jon Foster, 19, was ticketed Jan. 12 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
INCIDENTS
At 5:07 a.m. Jan. 10 a break-in was reported at a home on North Ash Street.
At 6:54 a.m. Jan. 10 there was a report of property damage and a driver leaving the scene of an accident at a park on Bay Street.
At 6:32 a.m. Jan. 11 an incident of indecent exposure at a location on East First Street was reported.
At 7:11 a.m. Jan. 11 a burglary was reported at a home on Second Street.
At 9:58 a.m. Jan. 11 gas cans were reported stolen from a home on Washington Street.
At 10:23 a.m. Jan. 11 an incident of stealing from a home on South Jackson Street was reported.
At 12:35 p.m. Jan. 11 there was a complaint of stolen property from a home on North Ash Street.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer Travis Wilbanks reported Jan. 7 he was dispatched to Valley View Apartments in reference to a disturbance, the caller stating someone was trying to get in her apartment. The officer spoke to both individuals and one of them was arrested on outstanding warrants.
On Jan. 7 officers were dispatched to a home on Delp Road in reference to an alleged theft of money. There was a disagreement between two people at the location as to who the suspect was, and the person who had money stolen from them declined to file a report. A complaint form was left with the other person at the location in case they wanted to file a report at a later time. Officer Wilbanks.
On Jan. 7 it was reported there was a suspicious man walking around in the Walmart parking lot, with no shirt on and bandages on one arm. Officers searched the area but the person was not located. Officer Wilbanks.
Officers were dispatched on Jan. 7 to a home on Delp Road to assist emergency medical services with an elderly woman who was having trouble breathing. On arrival EMS advised they no longer needed assistance and the officer left the location to respond to another call.
On Jan. 7 a woman called the police department with questions about someone that had been arrested that evening. Officer Wilbanks.
On Jan. 7 officers received a call that a tractor trailer approaching the city limits on U.S. 60 had one of its trailer doors open, and the door swinging. Officer Wilbanks had the truck driver pull over after the vehicle passed his location, and the driver secured the trailer doors.
Officers responded on Jan. 8 to an alarm at the municipal golf course. The doors and windows were locked when officers arrived, and after a manager came to the scene to unlock the building it was searched and appeared to be secure and clear. Officer Wilbanks.
On Jan. 10 an employee of the Howell County News called with questions, some of which were answered by an officer and the rest referred to the police chief. Officer Wilbanks.
On Jan. 10 a man called reporting he and his girlfriend had been in a fight and she had told him he was no longer allowed at their home. He requested that an officer come with him to go to the location and retrieve his personal property. He was advised the police department does not do standbys in civil matters but an officer met him at the location to attempt to speak with the girlfriend and get his property back. The woman was not at the home and the man said he would try again later. Officer Wilbanks.
Officers were dispatched on Jan. 10 to a home on Delp Road in reference to a 911 hangup. The residents stated neither one of them had called 911, but one of them was hard of hearing and made several calls that day, and possibly accidentally called 911 by mistake. Officer Wilbanks.
On Jan. 10 a woman called to report someone had looked through items kept in her vehicle, possibly around 4:30 a.m. when she heard a door shut, first thinking it was her neighbors. Nothing was reported missing, but extra patrol near the location, on Washington Street, was requested. Officer Wilbanks and Officer Greg Abney.
On Jan. 10 a person requested assistance getting fingerprinted as a job requirement. Officers assisted the man with the process. Officer Wilbanks.
