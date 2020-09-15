The Department of Economic Development (DED) is taking applications from eligible communities impacted by flooding and other weather related damage from April 28 through May 11, 2017.
The Community Development Block Grant Mitigation application cycle is open for eligible cities and counties impacted by the presidentially-declared disaster that affected the state in that time. More than $41 million in mitigation fundingis available to assist areas impacted by these disasters, which included severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.
The CBDG Disaster Recovery grant cycle addresses public infrastructure needs of eligible cities and counties impacted by the presidentially-declared disaster between the stated dates. More than $9.8 million in recovery funding is available to assist areas impacted by the disasters.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated funding on Aug. 30, 2019, for mitigation activities that increase resilience to disasters. Local projects implemented with the funds will reduce or eliminate the long-term risk of loss of life, injury, damage or loss of property, and hardship by lessening the impact of future disasters.
HUD allocated additional disaster funding on Jan. 27 for public infrastructure needs. Local projects implemented with the funds will help Missouri communities restore local public infrastructure, streets, drainage, and bridges.
Applications for mitigation funds will be accepted through 5 p.m. Oct. 23, and for disaster recovery, through 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
For more information on Community Development Block Grants or to request an application, visit the CBDG mitigation website at ded2.mo.gov/programs/cdbg/mitigation or the recovery website at ded2.mo.gov/programs/cdbg/disaster-recovery.
