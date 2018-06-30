May 2
INFRACTIONS
Zachary A. Wimberly, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Bryan P. Vanatta, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
Kimberly A. Foriester, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
James A. Albin, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction, and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
TRAFFIC/MUNICIPAL
Sydney R. Buchel, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Frederick G. Steinhauser, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Ashley N. McCullough, exceeded posted speed limit by 6 to 10 mph, misdemeanor.
May 3
CRIMINAL
Anthony D. Lovan, driving while intoxicated, persistent, misdemeanor.
Shoynna L. Baumgardner, driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor; first-offense operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor; and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
James M. Seley, driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor; exceeded posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, misdemeanor; and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Elizabeth J. Friend, driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor, and first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor.
Randy G. Hayes, violation of order of protection for adult, misdemeanor, two counts.
Joanna L. Brown, leaving the scene of accident , property damage exceeding $1,000, felony.
Cory D. Doss, driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor; first-offense operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, misdemeanor; exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor; and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Jesse D. Dalton, first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, person less than 12 years of age, felony, and second-degree child molestation, child less than 12 years of age, felony.
William W. Mansfield, second-degree burglary, and stealing $750 or more, both felonies.
Robert L. Simon, stealing $750 or more, felony.
Levi R. Schump, first-offense operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Joshua D. Frasier, first-offense operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
CIVIL
Melissa Gayle Pruett vs. Isaac Leonard Pruett, motion to modify.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Michael L. Moore, breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. David Tharp, breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Suzanne M. Brakebill, suit on account.
Protection order, adult abuse with stalking.
Sethanie A. Breeds vs. Stewart T. Breeds II, dissolution with children.
In Re the name change of Evon Denise Hessinger, change of name.
PROBATE
Lisa Ann McFarland, incapacitated/disabled, guardianship/conservatorship, adult.
INFRACTION
Levi R. Schump, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
May 4
CRIMINAL
Dustin R. Mulkey, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, felony.
Terry L. Puckett, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, felony.
Shaun B. Smith, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, felony.
Christopher A. Britt, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, felony.
CIVIL
Cox Medical Center vs. Steven Wanicke and Shari Lee Wanicke, breach of contract.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment vs. Stephanie A. Albers, registration of foreign judgement.
Teresa Kersey vs. Bretton Osborne, unlawful detainer.
Heights Finance Corporation vs. Ginny Vaughan, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Cathy Bell, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Daniel Hubright, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Matthew Leonard, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Megan Barker, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Kimberly Brown, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Paula Burton, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Holly Foster, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Robert Greer, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs William Johnston, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Angela Simpson, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Sandra Smith, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs Jon Watson, suit on account.
Todd A. Workman vs. Jennifer A. Smith, unlawful detainer.
Heights Finance Corporation vs. Pamela Smith, suit on account.
Protection order, adult abuse without stalking.
Jerri Lea Stephens vs. Randall Scott Stephens, dissolution with children.
Applicationconnection.com LLC vs. Christina Chen, mechanics lien.
DOR-CE vs. David L. Fox, certificate of lien-tax, $557.72
DOR-CE vs. Jessie C. Greer, certificate of lien-tax, $1,707.94
DOR-CE vs. Lesa Hall, certificate of lien-tax, $2,164.70
DOR-CE vs. Angie K. Norland, certificate of lien-tax, $578.54
DOR-CE vs. Rob R. Pilkington, certificate of lien-tax, $229.76
DOR-CE vs. Wendy M. Bales, certificate of lien-tax, $176.15
DOR-CE vs. Robert Varney, certificate of lien-tax, $941.31
PROBATE
Ronald Collins, incapacitated/disabled, guardianship/conservatorship, adult.
May 6
CIVIL
2379 AM Highway, Willow Springs, search warrant.
May 7
CRIMINAL
Levi T. Falwell, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, felony.
Zachary C. King, unlawful use of weapon, subsection 4, exhibiting, felony.
Jose I. Gonzales, distribution of controlled substance in violation of registration requirements, felony.
Carrisa S. Radford, passing bad check, misdemeanor.
Elizabeth J. Friend, passing bad check, felony.
CIVIL
Stephen W. Coldwell and Robin E. Coldwell vs. William Whitten, small claims over $100.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Joey Prince, breach of contract.
William Dunleavy vs. Harvey Crotts, personal injury – vehicular.
Protection order, adult abuse without stalking.
Walter Blagg vs. Kimberlee Blagg, dissolution without children.
5704 County Road 1820, West Plains, Missouri, search warrant.
6103 County Road 2010, West Plains, Missouri, search warrant.
May 8
CRIMINAL
Raymon F. Ortega, second-degree trafficking drugs – over statutory amount, felony.
Melody M. Miller, second-degree trafficking drugs – over statutory amount, felony.
CIVIL
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Terisa Spain, suit on account.
Heights Finance Corporation vs. Jasmine P. Collins, suit on account.
Heights Finance Corporation vs. Brandy D. Gray, suit on account.
Washington University Medical Center vs. Andrew Blair and Lori Blair, suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Patrick K. Johnston, contract – other.
PROBATE
Rose Hathcock, minor, conservatorship – minor.
Roxie E. Russell, incapacitated/disabled, guardianship/conservatorship – adult.
May 9
CRIMINAL
Desiree M. Daniels, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor, $250 fine, and first-offense operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, misdemeanor, $97 fine.
Maryanne M. Tyson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor.
Amber L. Taylor, first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor, and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Christopher A. Denker, first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor, and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Adam T. Williams, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor.
Rodney W. Evans, first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor, and failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, infraction.
John P. Dudding, first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor.
Carlos D. Postell, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor, drove in center lane of three lane roadway when view obstructed or not clear of traffic, caused immediate threat of accident, misdemeanor, and exceeded posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, misdemeanor.
Sara N. Messex Pullen, second-degree murder, felony, armed criminal action, felony, two counts, and first-degree or attempt assault, felony.
Ronnie D. Collins, stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, felony.
Joseph A. Wheeler, first-degree property damage, felony.
Brandon S. Kuhlman, stealing – controlled substance/meth manufacturing material, felony.
Robert L. Simon, second-degree assault, felony.
Terry A. Griffith, stealing $750 or more, felony.
David W. Clopton, violation of order of protection for adult, misdemeanor, two counts.
Sarah M. Truskett, violation of order of protection for adult, misdemeanor, two counts.
Jesse D. Dalton, third-degree domestic assault, felony.
Jeffery L. Ashmead, third-degree domestic assault, felony.
Valeen Gariepy, third-degree domestic assault, felony.
CIVIL
Michael Griffin vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, other administrative review.
Michael Shelley vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, other administrative review.
Mary Scott vs. Department of Revenue, declaratory judgement.
Ashley M. Massey vs. Justin T. Massey, modify registration of foreign judgement.
Pamela Brown vs. Michael Brown, dissolution without children.
PROBATE
Bethany Hicks, incapacitated/disabled, guardianship/conservatorship – adult.
INFRACTION
Bradley S. Kosemund, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, infraction.
Bradley S. Kosemund, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Tristan D. Forester, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Austin R. Biggers, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, infraction.
Jeremy R. Mutz, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
Leahann J. Jent, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
Robert V. Pace II, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
Cassidy M. Lapham, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
Kole D. Roles, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
John H. Shannon Jr., exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
TRAFFIC/MUNICIPAL
Patrick D. Moorhead Jr., exceeded posted speed limit by 16 to 19 mph, misdemeanor.
Madison N. Greenlee, exceeded posted speed limit by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanor.
Riky D. Williams, operating motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, misdemeanor.
Ivone J. Luchette Jr., exceeded posted speed limit by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanor.
Macy Magness, exceeded posted speed limit by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanor.
Jose Guillermo Gonzales, exceeded posted speed limit by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanor, $151.50 fine.
Brandon R. Watson, exceeded posted speed limit by 16 to 19 mph, misdemeanor.
Brian D. Rose, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Joseph S. Gunter, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
May 10
CRIMINAL
Jacob F. Evans, escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony, felony.
CIVIL
Heights Finance Corporation vs. Janet L. Robbins and Norman A. Robbins, suit on account.
Heights Finance Corporation vs. Cory L. Thall and Amanda Lea Thall, suit on account.
State of Missouri vs. Raymon F. Ortega, property subject to forfeiture.
May 11
CRIMINAL
Nekisha K. Garrett, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, felony.
Raymond R. Kunkel, fugitive from out of state, felony.
Jason W. Gargione, third-degree domestic assault, felony, and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, felony.
CIVIL
Amber Canedo vs. Loyd Coffia, rent and possession.
Heights Finance Corporation vs. Steve Buckner, suit on account.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Charles L. Norris and Angela J. Norris, suit on account.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Michael S. Bentley and Shawn E. Bentley, suit on account.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Chelsea M. Hammeke, suit on account.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Holly J. Osgood, suit on account.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Melissa C. Cole, suit on account.
Billy J. Deluna, Jr. vs. Missouri Department of Social Services, other miscellaneous actions.
Protection order, adult abuse with stalking.
Protection order, adult abuse without stalking.
In re the name change of Robin Phillis Gibson, change of name.
DOR-CE vs. Jason E. Fish, certificate of lien-tax, $2,643.28
DOR-CE vs. Gregory T. Allen and Leigh A. Boze, certificate of lien-tax, $1,753.05
DOR-CE vs. Ivan F. Gray Jr., certificate of lien-tax, $1,669.46
DOR-CE vs. Aleksey P. Kharitonov and Lyudmila Kharitonov, certificate of lien-tax, $3,309.38
DOR-CE vs. Levi A. Reeves and Lacey E. Reeves, certificate of lien-tax, $1,412.31
DOR-CE vs. Bobby W. Pearson and Alison Wright, certificate of lien-tax, $1,527.10
DOR-CE vs. Rodney A. Bailey and Ashley N. Bailey, certificate of lien-tax, $1,003.40
DOR-CE vs. Danny Strain, certificate of lien-tax, $2,639.50
PROBATE
Paul Leon Ricketts, deceased, refusal of letters – creditor.
Freddie J. Tackitt, incapacitated/disabled, guardianship/conservatorship – adult.
May 14
CRIMINAL
Dustin L. Jewell, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, felony.
Dustin L. Jewell, first-degree burglary, felony, and unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 4 – exhibiting, felony.
Jeremiah D. Kowerduck, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, felony.
Matthew L. Furniss, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, felony, two counts.
CIVIL
Sabreena R. Wilbanks vs. Jeremy Arvidson, Kyle Glenn Wilbanks and State of Missouri-Family Support Division, motion to modify.
Shawn and Candice Hood vs. Barbara Rhoads(Hood), small claims over $100.
Progressive Casualty Insurance vs Amy M. Howell, property damage.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. vs. Ross Wilson, breach of contract.
Progressive Advanced Insurance vs. Anitta Watson, property damage.
Progressive Advanced Insurance vs. Robert J. Denny, property damage.
Discover Bank vs. Marc Rothenberg, suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Casey D. Smith, suit on account.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Stacey L. Nelson, suit on account.
Tracey J. Renfrow vs. Jacob Julius and Perfect Partners LLC, injunction.
Hannah Renfrow-Smith vs. Joshua Smith, dissolution with children.
Howell County Children’s Division vs. Cassie Knighton, administrative order.
PROBATE
Freda Ellis, deceased, supervised with will.
INFRACTION
Michon K. Lutz, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
TRAFFIC/MUNICIPAL
Robert E. Mattes Jr., exceeded posted speed limit by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanor.
May 15
CIVIL
Deville Asset Management LTD vs. Tena R. Johnson and Russell Everette Johnson, breach of contract.
Stewart-Morrison Redi-Mix vs. S and S Skateland, April Snyder, Nathan Snyder and the Bank of Missouri, application to enforce mechanics lien.
Beverly Kay Broyles vs. Kenneth Leroy Broyles, dissolution without children.
Levi Cole Younger vs. Savanna J. Younger, dissolution with children.
Shana Whiteside vs. Jayson Whiteside, dissolution with children.
May 16
CRIMINAL
Casey C. Crider, passing a bad check, felony.
Rodney A. Roberts, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, felony.
Jamie L. Croney, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, felony.
Ryan P. Burke, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, felony.
Ryan P. Burke, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, felony.
Brennon M. Barber, first-offense operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, misdemeanor.
Michaela D. Hoffrichter, first-offense operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, misdemeanor.
Michaela D. Hoffrichter, first-offense operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Breana M. Krusen, first-offense operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Perry L. Walker Jr., first-offense operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Camry J. Harrell, first-offense operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, misdemeanor.
CIVIL
Jones Eye Center vs. Lesa Hall, suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Shannon D. Reed, contact – other.
Farm Bureau Bank vs. Cheryl Mayo, breach of contract.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Kenneth M. Kuk and Elizabeth Jean Kuk, suit on account.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Michael Kenny, suit on account.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Donna K. Moran, suit on account.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Thomas Holland, suit on account.
Professional Credit Management Inc. vs. Jennifer L. Kennedy, suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Kayla Collins, contact – other.
Shaun D. Chandler vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, other administrative review.
Adrienne S. Peeler vs. Richard L. Peeler, dissolution with children.
Debbie Sue Smith vs. Amanda Sue Wade, administrative order.
5575 Private Road 2023, West Plains, Missouri, search warrant.
INFRACTION
Danielle M. Mullins, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Keven D. Williamson, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
Kevin R. Reese, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Brennon M. Barber, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Michaela D. Hoffrichter, displayed/possessed motor vehicle plates of another person, infraction.
Breana M. Krusen, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Perry L. Walker Jr., exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
Camry J. Harrell, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
Liesel P. Garrett, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
TRAFFIC/MUNICIPAL
Mark S. Webb, operating motor carrier vehicle on tires with fabric exposed/inferior load rate/groove depth, misdemeanor.
Ali Hussein Chasib Alderi, operating as an inter-state motor fuel user without being licensed as such, misdemeanor.
Jose I. Gonzales, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Lisa L. Lovan, exceeded posted speed limit by 16 to 19 mph, misdemeanor.
Kevin R. Reese, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Kivalina Jo Lawrence, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 lbs followed another vehicle too closely, misdemeanor.
Henry W. Wirtz, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Cody T. Baker, failure to drive on the right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, misdemeanor
Brennon M. Barber, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Allison E. Robinson, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, misdemeanor.
Tommye S. Lagrand, operating motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, misdemeanor.
Samuel J. Calhoun, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Kevin G. Benfield, failure to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, infraction.
Britney R. Vaughn, exceeded posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, misdemeanor.
Britney R. Vaughn, failure to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, misdemeanor.
Taylor R. Rothermich, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Dalton J. Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Leslie D. Crayton, operating motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, misdemeanor.
Larry C. Kerridge, failure to yeild to approaching vehicle when turning left into alley/private road/driveway, misdemeanor.
May 17
CRIMINAL
Heather A. Cates, first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor.
Kenyon L. Wilson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor, $250 fine, and failure to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, infraction, $272 fine.
Lorrie M. Hayes, first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor, and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Terry A. Griffith, first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor, driver failure to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat, infraction, and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Florence C. George, first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor, and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Jayson A. McDaniel, first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor.
Amanda K. Howard, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor, and first-offense permit authorized to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
William N. Nichols, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Mary A. Rhodes, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor, $250 fine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor, $150 fine.
Bradley J. Hessee, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Kenneth C. Huff, second-degree assault, felony, two counts, and armed criminal action, felony.
Bria K. Woodall, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor.
Travis L. Thomas, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor, $250 fine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor, $150 fine.
Robert F. Brinton, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, misdemeanor, and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Joseph B. Aslin, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor, and exceeded posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, misdemeanor.
Taylor N. Tilson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor, and failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Michael B. Mansfield, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm, felony.
Starla L. Dykes, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, misdemeanor.
Emoni E. Talton, first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, felony.
CIVIL
Midland Funding LLC vs. Antoinette Clopton, suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Charlene Keeling, suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Carrie L. Collins, contract – other.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Bradley Trail, breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Rachel Redburn, breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Casey Rice, breach of contract.
Jason L. Brege and Julie A. Brege vs. Jennifer Cockrum and Mary Kate Hillyard, quiet title.
Mesay K. Dargasso vs. Jennifer R. Kolcha, dissolution with children.
David Bennett vs. Pamela R. Bennett, dissolution with children.
Melissa Williams vs. Mark L. Williams, administrative order.
May 18
CRIMINAL
Shane M. Polzin, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, felony.
Eric B. Fisk, third-degree assault, felony.
Gary L. Taber, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, felony.
William R. Prince, third-degree domestic assault, felony, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident, misdemeanor, and second-degree property damage, misdemeanor.
Jon D. Watson, stealing $25,000 or more, felony, second-degree burglary, felony, stealing $750 or more, felony, and first-degree property damage, felony.
CIVIL
Crystal Young vs. Jason Young, family access motion.
Bridgett Edwards vs. Ryan Edwards, dissolution without children.
Johnna Leigh Parsons vs. Jason Leroy Parsons, dissolution without children.
800 Lanton Road #37, West Plains, Missouri, search warrant.
DOR-CE vs. Ronald L. Booker and Joyetta L. Booker, certificate of lien-tax, $1,582.27
DOR-CE vs. Samantha M. Kindrick, certificate of lien-tax, $2,134.85
DOR-CE vs. Jerry E. Watkins and Brandi A. Watkins, certificate of lien-tax, $2,293.87
Billie Jo Wilson vs. Buren J. Wilson, administrative order.
PROBATE
Betty Ruth Chaney, deceased, supervised with will.
TRAFFIC/MUNICIPAL
Larry C. Kerridge, failure to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left into alley/private road/driveway, misdemeanor.
May 21
CRIMINAL
Jamie W. Shipton, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, felony, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 11 – possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
CIVIL
Heather Catherine Foster vs. Caleb Michael Foster, administrative order.
May 22
CRIMINAL
Lee A. Martin, making a false declaration, misdemeanor.
May 23
CRIMINAL
Howard E. Yates, first or second-offense fourth-degree domestic assault, misdemeanor.
James D. Counts, violation of order of protection for adult, misdemeanor, two counts.
Ashley C. Kelly, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, felony.
Lee M. Smith, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, misdemeanor, and first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor.
Faith C. Hackworth, second-degree property damage, misdemeanor.
Steven W. Kehrli, first-offense driving while revoked/suspended, misdemeanor, and first-offense operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
INFRACTION
Christopher D. Pettit, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
Angela R. Rechtfertig, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 mph, infraction.
Justin M. Freed, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Benjamin C. Burns, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Jo E. Hames, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Steven L. Tucker, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
Dalton S. Wilson, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction.
TRAFFIC/MUNICIPAL
Moses N. Ondara, failure to equip motor carrier with/maintain required brake system, misdemeanor.
Moses N. Ondara, failure to keep proper/made false motor carrier driver’s record – exceeded maximum driving time, misdemeanor.
Rachel L. Roberts, exceeded posted speed limit by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanor.
Latonya A. Wesley, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Austin R. Revelle, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Steven L. Tucker, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
