Injuries were reported for two Oregon County women following a two-vehicle crash at noon Thursday on Highway 19, a mile north of Thayer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. S.L. Nelson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Kimberly G. Fuller, 53, of Alton, was southbound in a 1998 Jeep Cherokee that crossed the center line into the path of a northbound 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jordan D. Burgett, 20, of Thayer.
The report shows Fuller suffered moderate injuries. It is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt.
Minor injuries were reported for Burgett, who was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
Both were taken by Oregon County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Nelson was assisted at the scene by Cpl. M.T. Weakley.
