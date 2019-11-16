ARRESTS
Joshua Levi Robinson, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 4 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Jesse R. Painter, 39, West Plains, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Nov. 4 on a warrant. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Lisa Marie Williford, 41, Mtn. View, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Nov. 5 on a charge of failure to appear on a traffic charge. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Jacob Allen Gist, 19, West Plains, was arrested at 3:54 a.m. Nov. 5 on charges of failure to appear on charges of defective equipment and ticketed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Haley Francis McCraw, 24, Pomona, was arrested at 6:34 a.m. Nov. 5 on a charge of failure to appear on a Greene County charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and ticketed on a charge of failure to obey a stop light. Officer Nate Bean.
Lakane Eugene Jones, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Nov. 8 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended, failure to display a current state license plate, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering. Officer Bradshaw.
Trevor Allen Hackworth, 21, West Plains, was arrested at 5:12 a.m. Nov. 9 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled or counterfeit controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Whitsell.
TICKETS
Megan Nicole Blevins, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 7:44 p.m. Nov. 5 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of trespassing. Officer Ivie Powell.
Kelsey Danae Lands, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:32 p.m. Nov. 6 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of possession of a controlled or counterfeit controlled substance.
Ricky Everett Flowers, West Plains, was ticketed at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 on Luna Drive on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and a lighting violation. Detective Parrish.
Austin Jacob Rumire Row, Summersville, was ticketed at 8:50 p.m. Nov. 7 on Garfield Avenue on a charge of improper parking. Officer Conner Burnes.
Rachel Ann Fieger, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:13 a.m. Nov. 8 on Division Drive on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Chris Sterner.
Erik Armen Arezoo, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 8 on Missouri Avenue on a charge of stealing. Officer Burnes.
Joseph Michael Garrison, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:39 p.m. Nov. 8 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Wes Stuart.
David Harold Little, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 9:46 a.m. Nov. 9 on Deatherage Avenue on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to signal. Officer Bradshaw.
Carl David Gilliand, Thayer, was ticketed at 4:28 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Whitsell.
INCIDENTS
At 12:22 a.m. Nov. 4 officers were dispatched to a business in reference to a tripped burglar alarm. It was discovered the business had been broken into and the scene was processed for evidence. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Whitsell.
It was reported at 7:42 a.m. Nov. 4 an oil company on Earls Drive had been broken into, with the perpetrator damaging two door locks to gain entrance. Nothing was reported missing and the case remains under investigation. Detective Jeremy Pounders.
Officer Brady Grinnell reported at 8:26 a.m. Nov. 4 a small plastic bag with a white substance in it had been retrieved on North Howell Avenue. The item was placed into evidence for disposal. Officer Brady Grinnell.
An employee of the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center on north U.S. 63 reported at 10:58 a.m. Nov. 4 someone had driven over a light pole in the parking lot, knocking it over, then took it. Detective Pounders.
An employee of Ozarks Medical Center thrift store reported at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 4 a woman left the store without paying for two articles of clothing. The suspect was later located and charges are pending. Detective Bryan Brauer.
Officers were dispatched at 4:46 p.m. Nov. 4 to a home on Monks Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. The parties agreed to separate and there will be no charges. Officer Stuart.
Officer Stuart reported at 5:17 p.m. Nov. 4 he was dispatched to a location on Hynes Street in reference to a theft and peace disturbance. A report was filed for the theft and the case remains under investigation.
Officer Shannon Sisney reported at 5:35 p.m. Nov. 4 he was dispatched to a home on Knight Street in reference to a burglar alarm. The home was found to be secure with nothing out of place.
Officer Stuart responded at 7:53 p.m. Nov. 4 to a home on Knight Street in reference to trespassing. The subjects fled the area prior to the arrival of police and the property owner requested that officers tell them to stay off the property if found.
It was reported at 7:59 p.m. Nov. 4 there had been a verbal domestic dispute at a home on Sixth Street between a man and woman who live together and the woman was refusing to allow the man to enter to get his property. Charges are pending for stealing. Officer Sisney.
Officer Whitsell reported at 12:03 a.m. Nov. 5 a subject riding a bicycle had been stopped on Jefferson Avenue, and stolen items were found. Charges are pending.
At 2:43 a.m. Nov. 5 a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 63 that resulted in the discovery of suspected narcotics. Charges are pending lab results. Officer Whitsell.
At 6:41 a.m. Nov. 5 found property was retrieved from the sheriff’s department. After an investigation the property was returned to the owner. Officer Bean.
At 7:57 a.m. Nov. 5 a woman turned in a debit card she found at the post office. It was placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer John Murrell.
Office Sisney reported at 3:09 p.m. Nov. 5 he was dispatched to Snappy Mart on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to a counterfeit $10 bill that had been used to purchase gasoline. The case has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation.
A man reported at 3:22 p.m. Nov. 5 he wished to report a peace disturbance. He stated his neighbor’s dog is barking through the night and waking him up. Charges are pending. Officer Sisney.
Officers responded at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 5 to a home on Nichols Drive in reference to a burglary. It was determined a Stihl chainsaw, television and wooden end table had been stolen from the home. Officer Powell.
An employe of Casey’s General Store on Broadway reported at 6:26 p.m. Nov. 5 a man entered the store and took an item without paying for it. The incident has been turned over to detectives. Officer Sisney.
A woman reported at 2:19 p.m. Nov. 6 a man driving a Ford pickup truck had taken items belonging to her. Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Murrell reported at 2:46 p.m. Nov. 6 he responded to Dollar General on Preacher Roe Boulevard in reference to two female shoplifters who had taken some makeup. The incident remains under investigation.
A man reported at 5:05 p.m. Nov. 6 he was supposed to pick up his daughter at a home on Jackson Street for visitation, but was not allowed to take her. The incident has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Powell.
Officer Jason Brown reported at 5:32 p.m. Nov. 6 he was dispatched to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard in reference to subjects suspected of shoplifting earlier in the day that had returned to the store. None of the items reported as missing were found on the suspects, but one of them was ticketed on a charge of possession of marijuana.
An employee of a business located on Holiday Lane reported at 8:55 a.m. Nov. 7 someone had damaged a soda machine outside the business and attempted to gain entry into the business sometime the night before. The case remains under investigation. Officer Powell.
A woman reported at 9:07 a.m. Nov. 7 she lost her wallet at Walmart on Nov. 4 and has been unable to locate it. Officer Powell.
An employee of Ramey Supermarket reported at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 someone had passed a counterfeit $5 bill at the store. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 7:17 a.m. Nov. 8 her WIC vouchers were missing. A report has been filed and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Brown.
A man reported at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 8 his roommate had stolen his Playstation. The incident has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
An employee of the West Plains Public Library reported at 4:18 p.m. Nov. 8 a woman had checked out 17 books, a man had checked out one book and has failed to return them, plus a woman checked out three books valued at $67.49 and is refusing to return them. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
Officers were dispatched at 4:42 p.m. Nov. 8 to O’Reilly Auto Parts on Preacher Roe Boulevard in reference to found property. Officer Stuart.
Officers were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. Nov. 8 to the sheriff’s department in reference to a woman who had gone there stating her ex-husband had assaulted her. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 10:39 p.m. Nov. 8 officers were dispatched to a location on Division Drive in reference to two missing juveniles. The incident is under investigation.
At 2:12 a.m. Nov. 9 Officer Wichowski reported he stopped an individual on Porter Wagoner Boulevard who was found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance. Charges are pending lab results.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:47 p.m. Nov. 9 he was dispatched to a location on Aid Avenue in reference to an assault. A complaint has been forwarded to city prosecutors.
Officer Stuart reported at 7:19 p.m. Nov. 9 a man was making suicidal statements at a home on McFarland Drive. The subject was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment.
Officers were dispatched at 8:21 p.m. Nov. 9 to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to damaged property. Officer Stuart.
At 8:57 a.m. Sunday it was reported a stolen vehicle had been recovered but the victim did not wish to press charges. A physical domestic assault was reported but no injuries were observed. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 10:05 a.m. Sunday to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to a physical domestic altercation. No injuries were observed and the case remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:34 p.m. Sunday he was dispatched to a home on Katherine Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. A complaint has been forwarded to prosecutors.
A woman reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday she left her purse in a shopping cart at Ramey Supermarket and when she returned to get it, it was missing. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Powell.
