The Baxter County, Ark., Sheriff's Department is reporting the drowning of an older Kansas resident that happened Thursday night on the White River near Buford Spur.
The body of Richard Lee Carpenter, 75, Pleasanton, Kan., was found at about 7:16 p.m. Thursday by rescue personnel with the Norfork Fire Department.
Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said at about 5:42 Thursday evening 911 received a call reporting a possible boating accident with one man in the water. The Baxter County Sheriff's Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Officers and fire/rescue personnel were dispatched, and a search for the victim was undertaken.
The missing man's son told authorities he and his father had put the boat in the water at Buford Spur and his father was going to drive the boat to where they were staying nearby on Cameron Trail. The son explained that once the boat was in the water, the father was unable to get the motor started because there was rope caught up in the propeller, and he was attempting to use the trolling motor instead, but the current was too swift to make headway.
The son reported he saw his father trying to clear the rope from the prop, but then lost sight of him and when he next saw the boat, his father was not in it.
Authorities located the boat just south of Crooked Creek with a rope caught up in the motor. The boat was hung up on a tree limb but did not appear to be damaged, Montgomery reported.
Carpenter's body was located in the water about 50 yards from where his boat was stuck, recovered and taken to the Rim Shoals access area to meet emergency medical services personnel, but Carpenter was deceased.
The body was then released to the Baxter County Coroner, Montgomery added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.