Christopher Lee Ransom, 32, Mtn. View, and Aubrie Nicole Culbertson, 18, Mtn. View, on May 23 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Roy Dean Goldsmith.
James Lee Stephens, 40, West Plains, and Jessica Sue Barks, 34, West Plains, on May 23 in West Plains. Officiated by Joshua Hager.
Adam Joseph Vandyke, 34, West Plains, and Natasha Yvonne Lewis, 42, West Plains, on May 30 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Austin Rice.
Joshua Charles Johnson, 25, Willow Springs, and Tiffany Alexandres Ramirez, 22, Willow Springs, on June 5 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Tena Johnson.
Joey Allen Barrow, 29, West Plains, and Kendra McCole Thompson, 23, West Plains, on June 6 in Summersville. Officiated by Edwin Woolsey.
