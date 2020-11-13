ARRESTS
Susan Gail Miller, 59, was arrested Oct. 27 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $500 bail. Willow Springs Police Department.
Robert Lee Threlkeld II, 42, was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He was released on $10,000 bail. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Billy Waymond Pectol, 40, was arrested Oct. 30 on charges of failure to appear and released on $3,800 bail. Officer Bradshaw.
INCIDENTS
At 4:24 p.m. Oct. 29, officers responded to Barnett's Meat Processing on St. Louis Street regarding a man who entered the reporting party's vehicle and began kicking it after the owner confronted him about it. The suspect was seen waving a plastic rod about 3 feet long, refused several orders to drop it and struggled with officers when they attempted to disarm him. He was found to have two felony warrants and was transported to the sheriff's department. Charges are pending. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
At 5:06 p.m. Oct. 29, a man was seen walking on St. Louis Street who had an active warrant and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into custody and posted bond with no new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers were dispatched at 5:38 p.m. Oct. 29 to Aid Avenue regarding a report of trespassing. It was reported a landlord entered a residence without permission. No charges. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 6:06 p.m. Oct. 29, officers were dispatched to the Ridge Crest hotel to investigate a report of a woman on the property who had previously been asked to leave and not return. The incident is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 6:23 p.m. Oct. 29, Officer Bradshaw received a report of a man passing counterfeit currency at Ridge Crest hotel. A suspect was identified and information was gathered.
At 7:33 p.m. Oct. 29, officers received items found on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The property was secured for safekeeping. Officer Burnes.
At 8:26 p.m. Oct. 29, an unknown suspect damaged a window on a home on Cass Avenue. Officer Burnes.
At 1:25 a.m. Oct. 30, officers responded to Ridge Crest hotel regarding a man who had accidentally overdosed on an unknown substance. Narcan had been administered by another guest of the hotel and the man was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Brent McKemie.
It was reported at 12:35 p.m. Oct. 30 a woman who had been previously trespassed from the Ridge Crest hotel was seen on the property. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brad Jones.
At 3:28 p.m. Oct. 30, the Houston Police Department requested digital forensics on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation. The process was completed and the device and a report were turned over to the case agent. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 3:56 p.m. Oct. 30 he responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Broadway and Missouri Avenue. One of the vehicles left the scene of the accident without attempting to speak with the other involved party. Due to lack of information about the vehicle that left the scene the case is considered closed until more information is available.
At 4:12 p.m. Oct. 30, a man was seen walking on Missouri Avenue who had multiple warrants. He was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail. Officer Bradshaw.
At 5:20 p.m. Oct. 30, a man believed to have an active warrant was arrested on Kentucky Avenue and released shortly after. No charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Reid reported at 5:24 p.m. Oct. 30 he responded to the parking lot of Dollar General on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate a domestic altercation. It was discovered the involved parties were just playing and not being serious, but one of them was found to have a city warrant. The suspect was arrested and booked, then posted bond and was released.
At 5:50 p.m. Oct. 30, officers responded to K Highway to take a report regarding fraudulent use of a credit card device. The incident is under investigation. Officer McKemie.
At 6:44 p.m. Oct. 30, a traffic stop was conducted on St. Louis Street at Casey's. A man and woman in the vehicle were found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance after a K9 unit alerted on the vehicle and were arrested. The case is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
