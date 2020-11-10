TICKETS
Amanda Leigh O’Malley, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 on Grand Street on a charge of animal license or vaccine violation.
Devin K. Keltner, Billings, was ticketed at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Richard Biven Lee Riley, Tecumseh, Okla., was ticketed at 9:43 a.m. Oct. 30 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Jesse Wyatt Gunter, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:20 a.m. Oct. 30 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Jeffery W. Chilton Poplar Bluff, was ticketed at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 on U.S. 60 ramp on a charge of failure to stop at stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Kimberly Ann Grisham, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:20 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Love’s Truck Stop parking lot on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Corey Clark.
Brittany Nicole Davidson, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 8:47 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Love’s parking lot on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Clark.
Ashlyn Marie Michaelson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 12:04 a.m. Oct. 31 on Hill Street on a charge of unauthorized plates or tags. Officer John Thomas.
Patrick W. Soucie, Denton, Neb., was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. Oct. 31 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Donna Jean Nicholson, Marion, Ill., was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Dustin Dale Butler, Highlandville, was ticketed at 12:20 p.m. Oct 31 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Daniel Ray Woolsey, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 31 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Dustin Leo Wood, Pomona, was ticketed at 5:03 p.m. Oct. 31 on Burnham Road on charges of failure to register a vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Candice Nicole Sell, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 1 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Angela N. Denham, Moody, was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1 on U.S. 60 ramp on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Sabrina Kennedy, Springfield, was ticketed at 9:29 a.m. Nov. 2 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Ollie Mae Washington, St. Louis, was ticketed at 10:50 a.m. Nov. 2 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Charles L. Smotherman, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Brooke A. Gatewood, Memphis, Tenn., was ticketed at 9:10 a.m. Nov. 4 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Jeremy Scott Tullos, Frankilinton, La., was ticketed at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Lance Allen Henry Duncan, Copper Mountain, Colo., was ticketed at 12:40 p.m. Nov. 4 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Bobby Joe Mullins, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 5:43 p.m. Nov. 4 on charges of failure to register a vehicle and driving while revoked or suspended. Officer Clark.
Brian Franklin Williams, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:08 p.m. Nov. 4 on Highway 76 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Thomas.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 11:26 a.m. Oct. 29 an officer assisted an elderly woman whose car broke down.
It was reported at 5:35 p.m. Oct. 29 an officer was dispatched to a residence on North Harris Street for unresponsive elderly woman. Emergency medical services arrived on the scene.
It was reported at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 29 an officer received a call about a woman yelling “Get that laser away.” The call was traced. The officer met a vehicle that was leaving the scene of the call quickly and the officer stopped it. The person said she was involved in an argument with her mother and the officer spoke with the mother who did not want to press charges.
A structure fire was reported at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 29 on East Main Street. The officer could not find the fire.
It was reported at 11:44 p.m. Oct. 29 an officer spoke with a woman whose car broke down at Love’s.
It was reported at 5:11 a.m. Oct. 30 an officer was contacted about a man looking in trucks located on Love’s property. The officer spoke with the man who said he was just trying to stay warm while he waited on his friend to pick him up. The officer let him warm up in his car.
It was reported at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 30 officers responded to a scene of a domestic disturbance where the reporting party said her children were threatened by a former resident of the home who had been thrown out. The threat, which involved a weapon, was reportedly made when the two parties were yelling insults across the street at one another near Booster Field, but no one said they saw a weapon. The person who allegedly made the threat was briefly detained and searched by Officer Turnbull and Officer Clark at a grocery story, and no weapon was found.
It was reported at 9:38 p.m. Oct. 30 an officer responded to East Main Street after a man was said to be threatening people with a gun. The officer arrived and the man said he didn’t have a gun. With the man’s consent, the officer patted him down and searched his backpack, and found no gun. He said he didn’t threaten anyone and was just walking past Booster Field and was being called names.
It was reported at 1:21 a.m. Oct. 31 an officer located a possible abandoned pick up truck at Jasper Engine.
It was reported at 2:40 p.m. Oct. 31 an officer assisted a funeral escort.
It was reported at 9:47 p.m. Oct. 31 an officer pursued a man fleeing a traffic stop on foot. The man was not located.
It was reported at 8 a.m. Nov. 1 an officer responded to a scene where a woman complained about her neighbor having too many appliances outside her house.
It was reported at 1:10 p.m. Nov. 1 there was a van in front of Simmons Bank. It was the repairman working on the ATM.
It was reported at 7:49 p.m. Nov. 1 a person received a harassing text. The person sending the texts was in Phelps County and that county’s sheriff’s department was contacted.
It was reported at 10:31 a.m. Nov. 2 an officer followed up on a report of threatening behavior.
It was reported at 9:18 p.m. Nov. 2 an officer spoke with a man who was having thoughts of self-harm.
It was reported at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 an officer was dispatched to the old shoe factory for a report of two people sitting outside. They were advised to leave.
It was reported at 10:17 p.m. Nov. 3 an officer found the door to the Snappy Mart car wash was open.
It was reported at 11:40 p.m. Nov 3 an officer heard a loud noise at Jasper Engines that sounded like a piece of equipment was left on.
It was reported at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday an officer arrived at Snappy Mart to check on a baby that someone said looked purple and sickly. The officer spoke with the mother and her baby was fine.
It was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday an officer responded to a report of a car parked on the curb near First Baptist Church. The officer spoke with the driver, who seemed odd, as though he’d just woken, and after asked why he was parked there, asked the officer, “What do you mean? This is where you pulled me over.” The officer called Chief Bryan Hogan for a second opinion on the man’s ability to drive, and the chief noticed the man appeared to lack short-term memory and decided it would be best for him to call someone to move his vehicle off the curb and give him a ride home. Someone was called and did so shortly after.
It was reported at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday an officer spoke with a driver whose Humvee was disabled due to hitting a deer on U.S. 60. The driver declined medical attention and the officer waited with her until her parents were able to pick her up.
It was reported at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday a person called about a person in dark colored clothing carrying items into the woods. The officer was unable to locate the person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.