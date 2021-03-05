Preston and Bethany (Chestnut) Stokes of Willow Springs are parents of a son, Weston Lane Stokes, born Dec. 9, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. His siblings are Wade, 5, and Bryan, 4. His grandparents are Jill Carlton of Sand Springs, Okla., Bill Stokes of Collinsville, Okla., and Lisa Chestnut of Willow Springs.
James and Kayla Shelden of Thayer are parents of a son, Dawson Israel Reid Shelden, born at 7:59 a.m. Dec. 10, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Billy Reese and Dametria Edwards of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Braelynn Memphis Reese, born at 12:12 a.m. Dec. 28, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her grandparents are Deborah Allington of West Plains, Brad Edwards of Columbia, and Jessica Collins and Douglas Reese, both of Mtn. View.
Joseph Chapps and Montana Bea of West Plains are parents of a son, Brantley Levi Eugene Ray Bea, born at 1:48 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Wayne and Loretta Bennett of Hardy, Ark., Nadine Cauqhren of Alton and Philip Bea of West Plains.
Brandon and Ashley Waggoner of West Plains are parents of a son, Barrett Lee Waggoner, born at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 1, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Kyle and Becki Hogue of Wentzville, and Annete Collohan, and Tim and Tracy Waggoner, all of West Plains.
Joseph and Kalei Nichol of Thayer are parents of a daughter, Finley Jo Nichol, born at 10:21 a.m. Jan. 2, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her siblings are Damian, 12, and Aiysa, 11 months. Her grandparents are Joseph Washam and Mindy Ford of Mammoth Spring, Ark., Coby and Susan Nichel of El Paso, Texas, and Janice Bronscum of Salem, Ark.
Gregory Myers and Allison Cowan of Alton are parents of a daughter, Remi Faye Myers, born at 8:01 a.m. Jan. 3, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 and 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is Carson, 2.
Dillon Shoults and Jasmine Miller of Hartshorn are parents of a daughter, Natalie Gail Shoults, born at 7:05 a.m. Jan. 5, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her grandparents are Greggory Miller and Bonny Shoults of Summersville.
Daniel Porter and Bridgette Rutledge of Mtn. View are parents of a son, August Elijah Porter, born at 4:49 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021. He weighed 5 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. His siblings are Cooper, 10, and River, 18 months. His grandparents are Ray Rutledge and James Porter of Birch Tree and Ranae Rutledge and Cindy Plum of Mtn. View.
Kevin and Alexis Lamborn of Willow Springs are parents of a daughter, Karliah Wren Lamborn, born Jan. 6, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her sibling is Amaya, 4. Her grandparents are Milly and Lyndon Mills, and Glenda and Leslie Lamborn, all of Mtn. View, and John George of Willow Springs.
Dustin and Amanda Warren of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Emersyn Reese Warren, born at 10:01 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Isabella, 4, and Kadynce, 3. Her grandparents are Steven and Mary Jane Voegeli of Odenville, Ala., and David and Chrystal Warren of Alton.
Glen Fretwell and Joylee Dunleavy of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Joelle Ray Anne Fretwell, born at 7:19 p.m. Jan. 16, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Laura Lewis of San Antonia, Texas, and Karen and William Dunleavy of West Plains.
Chad Goode and Gloria Ellison of Alton are parents of a son, Spencer Meade Goode, born at 2 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 21 inches long. His siblings are Jordan, 12, Steven, 11, Addisyn, 9, Justice, 8, Zoey, 6, Raylynn, 4, and Liam, 2. His grandparents are Ann and Sandra Wheeler of West Plains, Ernie and Teresa Dickman of Willow Springs, and Junior and Manie Goode of Rover.
Andrew and Nicki Hanson of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Bereah Dawn Hanson, born at 8:02 a.m. Jan. 20, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 and 1/4 inches long. Her siblings are Hadassah, 8, Ryiah, 7, Elijah, 6, and Hezekiah, 4. Her grandparents are Donald and Debby Hanson of Warrenton and Pat and Debbie Harrell of West Plains.
Cheyenne Wiggins of Tecumseh is the mother of a son, Brettly Charles Wiggins, born at 3:56 a.m. Jan. 24, 2021. He weighed 4 pounds 5 ounces and was 18 and 1/2 inches long. His grandparents are Anthony and Carol Wiggins of Tecumseh.
Joseph Hutton and Melinda Tucker of Birch Tree are parents of a daughter, Maddison Grace Hutton, born at 8:27 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Joseph, 16, Piper, 13, Isaiah, 15, and Lydia, 8. Her grandparents are Rose Hutton of Carthage, Ill., David Tucker of Winona and Martha Murphy of Birch Tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.