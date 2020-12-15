William Booth, founder of The Salvation Army, was approached by a wealthy businessman with a proposition, which was too good to refuse.
The businessman was cited to say he appreciated the work of Booth and his wife, along with countless partners, to help the unfortunate and downtrodden. Then, this fellow mentioned he wanted to help with their efforts.
The proposal was to have Booth spread a message around the world, via telegraph, concerning The Salvation Army. This philanthropist was to finance this endeavor. However, there was a catch; Booth would have to condense his mission to one word. Booth took little time to ponder what word was to be dispatched: “OTHERS.” (Dr. Mike Smalley; mikesmalley.com)
With the Christmas season upon us, and as we harken to what the angel heralded, “Glory to God in the Highest; and on earth, peace and goodwill to all men,” let us also reflect on the theme that charities, both small and large, focus upon: “OTHERS.”
“The more we bestow, the richer we become.”-Thomas Paine
