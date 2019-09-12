A Texas County man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 10 a.m. Monday on B Highway five miles west of Akers in Shannon County.
Msgt. T. E. Young, Troop G, Willow Springs, reported Vincent E. Stark, 90, Licking, was not wearing a seatbelt when his eastbound 2008 Ford Ranger failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
The report shows Stark was transported by Air Ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. No condition report is available.
