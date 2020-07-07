ARRESTS
Ashley Nicole Brison, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. June 16 on a charge of violating an ex parte order and transferred to another facility. Officer Kevin White.
Christion Daniel McAmis, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. June 17 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing and released with time served. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Jared Douglas Caston, 34, Mtn. Grove, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. on June 18 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and transferred to another facility. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Dawson Greggory Chilton, 21, West Plains, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. June 18 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended and released on bail. Cpl. Powell.
Donald Wayne Snethern, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. June 18 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of first-degree burglary and transferred to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Bradshaw.
Ryan C. Rhoads, 21, Warrensburg, was arrested at 4 p.m. June 19 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of receiving stolen property and transferred to another facility. Officer Bradshaw.
Nicolle Janette Croney, 35, West Plains, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. June 19 on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Justin Brown.
Wayne Kenneth Banks, 56, West Plains, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. June 19 on a charge of violation of an ex parte order and transferred to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Conner Burnes.
Josey Marie Nazarian, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 4:04 a.m. June 20 on a warrant and released on her own recognizance. Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
Ethan Samuel Colson, 32, St. Louis, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. June 20 on a charge of third-degree assault and transferred to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Bradshaw.
Stacy Darrin Gaddy, 52, Salem, was arrested at 6:39 a.m. June 21 on a Phelps County warrant on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated and ticketed on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate and transferred to another facility. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Haili Michelle Marcak, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. June 21 on a city charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Amanda Leanna O’Mary, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:57 a.m. June 16 on Summit Street on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Powell.
Clayton Weisbrod, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:57 a.m. June 16 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Rubin Douglas Brazeal, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:01 p.m. June 16 on Gibson Avenue on a charge of following too closely. Cpl. Powell.
Michele Lynne Forney, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:25 p.m. June 16 on St. Louis Street on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to signal a turn. Officer Bradshaw.
Justin Charles Wright, Pottersville, was ticketed at 2:49 p.m. June 16 on Main Street, and again at 3:46 p.m. June 17 on U.S. 63, on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Kayla Marie Coyle, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:48 p.m. June 17 on Grove Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Evelyn Louise Dickinson, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 12:30 p.m. June 18 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Sherry Lynn West, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:33 p.m. June 18 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Brown.
Natasha Marie Thomas Derryberry, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:50 p.m. June 18 on First Street on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and improper lighting. Cpl. Stephens.
Allie Elizabeth Rice, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:57 p.m. June 19 on Myrtle Street on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Brad Jones.
Jeffery Allen Mabery, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:44 p.m. June 19 on Missouri Avenue on a charge of assault. Officer Burnes.
Ethan Dalton O’Mary, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:56 p.m. June 19 on Lanton Road on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
William Henry Jones, Olive Branch, Miss., was ticketed at 3:55 a.m. June 20 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Christopher Lee Callahan, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:09 a.m. June 20 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer White.
Eric Jordan Campbell, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:59 p.m. June 20 on Independence Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Wes Stuart.
Amanda Jean Coffel, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:59 p.m. June 21 on Luna Drive on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Burnes.
INCIDENTS
At 5:16 p.m. June 14 Officer Wichowski reported he responded to the Snappy Mart at Highway 14 and north U.S. 63 regarding a theft. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
A man reported at 8:53 a.m. June 15 he believes his wallet was either lost or stolen at the Dollar General in Koshkonong. The information has been forwarded to the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department. Detective Bryan Brauer.
At 12:15 p.m. June 15, a debit card found at MFA Oil on St. Louis Street was turned in to the police department. The card’s owner was contacted and informed police the card had already been replaced and requested the old one be destroyed. Officer John Murrell.
Officer White reported at 8:25 p.m. June 15 he responded to a home on Valley View Drive regarding a man who was reportedly threatening to kill himself and anyone else who showed up at his home. White said he found the man to be armed and agitated, but after he spoke with him for a while the subject stated he didn’t want to harm himself or anyone else. Officers cleared the scene shortly after.
At 10:36 p.m. June 15, officers were dispatched to a home on Joe Jones Boulevard regarding an alleged ex parte violation. The victim stated a woman he had a court order against had been there twice that day, and when she returned a third time she was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges. Officer White.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 2:24 a.m. June 16 he was dispatched to a location on Chippewa Street to investigate a man who had been stabbed. It was determined the man was stabbed by a family member in Birch Tree and had driven to another family member’s home in West Plains after the altercation. The victim was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment and the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the incident.
At 8:22 a.m. June 16 a man reported his pistol was stolen within the prior two weeks, but wasn’t sure where or when. No suspects have been identified. Officer Murrell.
