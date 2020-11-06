INCIDENTS
At 12:37 a.m. Oct. 20, officers were dispatched to a home on Sixth Street to investigate a report of a domestic altercation in which someone was threatened with a firearm. It was determined a man had threatened to shoot a woman in the head. The suspect was arrested pending formal charges. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
A woman reported at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 20 a man she has a court order against had violated it by calling her and sending her messages. Charges will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Jones reported at 12:28 p.m. Oct. 20 he responded to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive regarding a domestic situation. A woman reported she was assaulted by a man she knows and had redness to the left side of her face. No medical treatment was sought and the victim did not wish to pursue charges.
Officer Brent McKemie responded at 4:07 p.m. Oct. 20 to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a man on the property who had previously been told to leave and not return. The suspect was ticketed on a charge of trespassing.
At 6:06 p.m. Oct. 20, a traffic stop was conducted on Deatherage Avenue at Paula Drive, and drug paraphernalia was located. A warning was issued and the paraphernalia was seized for destruction. No charges. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officer Amanda Ohlau reported at 7:14 p.m. Oct. 20 she responded to OMC for an agency assist regarding an Oregon County assault case.
At 7:26 p.m. Oct. 20, Officer McKemie responded to Bruce Smith Parkway regarding a man with blood on him seen walking around a parking lot. It was determined an assault had happened between two men who live together and are in-laws. Charges are pending.
At 7:56 p.m. Oct. 20, dispatch was advised of two youths who had run from FCC Behavioral Health. Officer Ohlau.
At 5:37 a.m. Oct. 21, Officer Colter Reid responded to Kentucky Avenue regarding a person there who had active Greene County warrants. The person was placed under arrest and transported to the Howell County Jail.
At 8:20 a.m. Oct. 21, a man reported someone broke into a business the night before by breaking a window and the person took a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van that belonged to the reporting party. The vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Officer Jones.
A man reported at 2:31 p.m. Oct. 21 a tool box was taken from his vehicle while it was parked on Caldwell Street. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
A traffic stop was conducted at 4:09 p.m. Oct. 21 on First Street, resulting in the arrest of the driver on multiple warrants and a passenger on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. The matter is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 5:27 p.m. Oct. 21, a suspect with several active warrants was arrested and taken to the city jail. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 1:05 p.m. Oct. 22, Cpl. Powell responded to Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a red Ford Ranger that struck a second vehicle, causing damage, then the driver left the scene. The incident is under investigation.
At 3:40 p.m. Oct. 22, the Houston Police Department requested digital forensics on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation. The process was completed and the device and a report were provided to the case agent. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
A woman reported at 4:16 p.m. Oct. 22 a man called her and said he was with the Drug Enforcement Agency and she had a warrant for her arrest. She was advised to purchase gift cards and provide the information off of them in order to clear the warrant. The victim stated she bought $4,000 in gift cards and forwarded the information to the caller before she realized it was a scam. The victim was able to stop payment on most of the cards, she said. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
