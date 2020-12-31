Missouri received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS) to provide P-SNAP or Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program benefits for the month of January.
Under P-SNAP, households that qualify for a SNAP or Food Stamp benefits automatically get the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household’s size. In November, the average monthly SNAP benefit per person was $183.27, that amount in 2019 was $122.10.
“It is good to have P-SNAP available for Missouri SNAP households to spend on nutritious food to get off to a healthy start in the new year,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “I also want to remind Missourians that they can now use their EBT card to purchase groceries online to help them remain safe during COVID-19 and during winter weather.”
The Family Support Division (FSD) reminds Missourians that SNAP recertification interviews are now suspended through June 2021.That means starting with recertifications due in December, SNAP households only have to submit the completed recertification form and any requested documents to continue SNAP benefits and do not need to call FSD. Only new SNAP applicants are required to do an interview.
In addition, if a Missouri household now has an income above the maximum limit, or if an able-bodied adult without a dependent has any change in their circumstance, it is very important to report that information to the Family Support Division.
The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov.
Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400. Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day.
Phone assistance is also available, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.
Patrons are asked to note, on Friday, the Family Support Division will be closed in observance of a state holiday. On Jan. 4, regular hours resume Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
