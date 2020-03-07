An Ava man suffered minor injuries in a crash at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 76, a half-mile west of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. D. J. Johnson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Avery M. Tredway, 74, was driving west in a 2005 Toyota Tacoma that traveled off the left side of the road, struck a concrete curb, returned to the road, traveled off the left side of the road again and struck an embankment and pipe fence.
The report shows Tredway was not wearing a seat belt and was taken by private vehicle to an unknown hospital.
