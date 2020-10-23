Joshua and April Martin of Pottersville are parents of a son, Benjamin Colten Martin, born at 2:55 p.m. Oct. 12. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 and 3/4 inches long. His siblings are Lydia, 9, Leviticus, 7, Coby, 4, and Danica, 1. His grandparents are Daniel Nieubuurst of Walkerton, Ind., Lori Forsythe of Knox, Ind., and Kevin and Carol Martin of Westville, Ind.
Teghan and Tisha Martin of Houston, are parents of a son, Harrison Tye Robertson, born at 10:42 p.m. Oct. 13. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. His sibling is Arya, 6. His grandparents are Ronetta Hobbs of Enid, Okla., Shorty and Kelly Hutsell of Houston, and Duane and Beverly Robertson of Jefferson, Okla.
Nathan and Samantha Spencer of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Emma Jane Luna Spencer, born at 12:27 a.m. Oct. 14. She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sibling is Noah, 3. Her grandparents are Cathy Lambert, Tony Pray, and James and Rhonda Spencer, all of West Plains.
Dustin and Danielle Collins of West Plains are parents of a son, Connor Michael Dean Collins, born at 12:46 a.m. Oct. 14. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce. His siblings are Autumn, 16, and Ava, 1. His grandparents are Daniel Brevik of Fargo, N.D., Karen Gunville of Grand Rapids, Minn., and Jerry and Linda Collins of West Plains.
Cory and Laura Hooper of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Amara Paulette Grace Hooper, born at 10:52 a.m. Oct. 15. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Zaid, 5, and Aurora, 2. Her grandparents are Susan Holloway of West Plains and Steven Collins, David and Carly Hooper, all of Mtn. View.
Randy and Aubriannah Clinton of Pomona are parents of a son, Dawson Joe Clinton, born at 2:17 p.m. Oct. 19. He weighed 9 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 and ¼ inches long. His siblings are Lakyn, 9, and Layah, 4. His grandparents are Sara Lovan of Pomona and Randy and Anita Clinton of Willow Springs.
Cordell and Hailey Finley of West Plains are parents of a son, Ellis Cordell Finley, born at 1:32 a.m. Oct. 20. He weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. His sibling is Emmy, 2. His grandparents are Dagan and Mindy Hoopes of Caufield and Jason and Michelle Finley of West Plains.
Christopher and Emily Ford of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Adaline Ava Ford, born at 6:35 a.m. Oct. 20. She weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long. Her sibling is Luke, 2. Her grandparents are Angie Seiber of Thayer and Mark Ford, Charlie and Beverly Roberts, all of West Plains.
