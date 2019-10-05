ARRESTS
Tylisa Charma’e Gray, 20, St. Louis, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 25 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Justin Brown.
Rickey Everett Flowers, 47, West Plains, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Sept. 27 on a warrant. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Cody Hayden Gann, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Sept. 27 on a Willow Springs city charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated and ticketed on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
Jason Henry Freeman, 22, Mtn. View, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Sept. 27 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display current state license plates, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to use a seat belt, driving while revoked/suspended and driving while intoxicated. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
Brandon Scott Kuhlman, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Sept. 28 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Tyler Ray Kilkenny, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Sept. 28 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
William Lee Henson, 35, Moody, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Sept. 28 on charges of possession of an imitation controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Bradshaw.
Allison McCray Mooney, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 9:09 a.m. Sept. 28 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of trespassing. Officer Brown.
Austin Bailey Houts, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 28 on charges of failure to appear on charges of property damage and stealing. Cpl. Bradshaw.
Jamie Rose Lee Moyer, 38, West Plains, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 28 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Conner Burnes.
Dale Vernon Cooper, 25, Houston, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 28 on a warrant. The Texas County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Abigail Madison Beck, 21, Mtn. Grove, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Sept. 28 on Mtn. View city charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and property damage. Officer Bradshaw.
Ethan Howard Vanderburg, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Sunday on a warrant. Officer Wes Stuart.
David James Newberry, 18, West Plains, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Sunday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing and ticketed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Shantandria L. Love, Senatobia, Miss., was ticketed at 3:40 a.m. Sept. 23 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Rodney Otis Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:48 a.m. Sept. 23 on Business U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Candice Dawn McEntire, Alton, was ticketed at 12:08 p.m. Sept. 23 on Business U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Det. Parrish.
Jason Michael Gould, Defuniak Springs, Fla., was ticketed at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 23 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Det. Parrish.
Susan Jane West, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:07 p.m. Sept. 23 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Det. Parrish.
Destini Rowena Shockley, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:43 p.m. Sept. 23 on Joe Jones Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Ivey Powell.
Raelyn Dawn Hawkins, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:31 p.m. Sept. 23 on BB Highway on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Caleb Robert Andrews, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:50 p.m. Sept. 24 on Howell Avenue on charges of careless and reckless driving and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Cpl. Stephens.
Dakota H. Wallace, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 24 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of careless and reckless driving. Cpl. Stephens.
Bryan Keith Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:36 a.m. Sept. 25 on McFarland Drive on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Jordan Lynn Eldridge, Cleveland, was ticketed at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 26 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Nate Bean.
Lindsey B. Love, Viola, Ark., was ticketed at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Brown.
Beth Ann Hale, West Plains, was ticketed at 5 p.m. Sept. 26 on Main Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bean.
Cassandra K. Chambers, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:16 a.m. Sept. 27 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Stuart.
Jason W. Clevenger, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:02 a.m. Sept. 27 on Howell Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Kenna Rene Belcher, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 27 on Business U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Grinnell.
Adele J. Voss, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:52 p.m. Sept. 27 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Burnes.
Gordon Pernell Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 28 on Worley Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
Brett David Robins, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:41 p.m. Sunday on Thornburgh Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Tyler Ray Kilkenny, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:51 p.m. Sunday on College Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Christopher Paul Lawrence, Thayer, was ticketed at 11:51 p.m. Sunday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Wichowski.
INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 10:01 a.m. Sept. 23 the last time she saw her husband was when she dropped him off in Memphis on Sept. 14. The man was entered into law enforcement databases as a missing person and located a short time later in the Memphis area. Officer Powell.
A woman reported at 10:39 a.m. Sept. 23 a man had violated a court order by calling her at work. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brad Jones.
A woman reported at 11:31 a.m. Sept. 23 a man had possession of a license plate registered under her business and was refusing to return it. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officers were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 23 to a home on Fifth Street in reference to an unresponsive male. On arrival ambulance crew members and firefighters were administering CPR, but medical crews were unable to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. Nothing further as of report time. Officer Shannon Sisney.
At 9:41 p.m. Sept. 23 it was reported a dark blue 2009 Ford Fusion was stolen from the 2400 block of McFarland Drive. The case remains under investigation. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 10:18 p.m. Sept. 23 a witness to a stolen motor vehicle case was determined to have an active warrant. The subject fled on foot and was unable to be apprehended. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Stuart.
Officer Bean reported at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 24 he was dispatched to the lobby of Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) emergency room in reference to a man that was refusing to leave. The subject was taken into protective custody but released back to the hospital for treatment.
Officer Wichowski reported at 1:48 a.m. Sept. 24 he observed a dark colored Lexus SUV traveling northbound on Porter Wagoner Boulevard with no taillights on. A traffic stop was initiated and a consent search of the vehicle revealed a bag containing suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia was located near a passenger. Charges are pending lab results.
At 6 a.m. Sept. 24 officers with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Taney County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant for suspected possession of child pornography at a home in Forsyth. One subject was arrested pending charges. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
An OMC employee reported at 6:55 a.m. Sept. 24 they had been assaulted by a patient being seen in the emergency room. The subject was placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 10:04 a.m. Sept. 24 a student’s wallet had been stolen at the high school. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Chris Barrett.
A woman reported at 11:16 a.m. Sept. 24 her phone had been taken while she was at a home on Prospect Avenue. Officer Jones.
A man reported at 11:26 a.m. Sept. 24 someone had taken a weed eater and push lawn mower from his carport at a home on Sixth Street. Officer Jones.
Officers and firefighters responded at 1:13 p.m. Sept. 24 to Breckenridge Apartments in reference to a gas smell, and while on scene attempted to arrest a suspect on outstanding felony warrants. The subject shoved an officer, ran away from the scene and was arrested a short time later. Charges are pending. Detective Bryan Brauer.
A woman reported at 1:28 p.m. Sept. 24 someone had damaged her vehicle by scratching it while it was parked at her home on Sunset Terrace. Officer Jones.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 12:27 a.m. Sept. 25 a traffic stop was conducted on Catalpa Street, and the vehicle was determined to be reported stolen and the driver found to be in possession of suspected controlled substances. Charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.
At 4:02 a.m. Sept. 25 officers investigated a report of found property. The owner has not been contacted and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 5:34 a.m. Sept. 25 officers were dispatched to Wayhaven Drive in reference to theft. Evidence was collected at the scene and the case remains under investigation. Officer Grinnell.
Officer Whitsell reported at 7:56 a.m. Sept. 25 she was dispatched to a home on St. Louis Street in reference to dogs running loose and getting into trash. A woman reported that her neighbor’s dogs come into her yard, get into her trash receptacle and spread trash over her yard. Charges are pending.
A public library employee reported at 10:39 a.m. Sept. 25 a driver’s license had been found in the library parking lot. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 11:08 a.m. Sept. 25 to a home on Jackson Street in reference to a burglary in progress. En route officers were advised the suspect had fled and he was detained on Gibson Avenue. It was determined the crime was property damage and charges are pending. Officer Whitsell.
A man reported at 3:16 p.m. Sept. 25 a 34-inch TaoTronics sound bar was missing from his home in Lincoln Avenue. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Brown.
It was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sept. 25 an ex parte order had been violated. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
At 7:21 p.m. Sept. 25 officers were dispatched to the area of Independence Drive in reference to a suicidal man with a gun. The subject was located uninjured and transported to OMC for treatment. Nothing further at this time. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 his bicycle had been stolen sometime in the previous ten minutes from a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. A suspect was identified and a complaint will be filed with prosecutors. Officer Brown.
Officer Powell reported at 9:43 a.m. Sept. 26 he attempted to initiate a stop on a vehicle that came back as stolen after a license plate check. The driver continued northbound on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in a careless and reckless manner. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.