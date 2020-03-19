ARRESTS
Brandon Joseph Drexler, 37, Birch Tree, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. March 6 on U.S. 160 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport and a Shannon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport. He is held on $7,750 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Shawn Lewis Tucker, 36, Crestwood Circle, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. March 6 on Lincoln Avenue on a charge of parole violation and city charges of failure to appear. He was held on $2,824.50 bail and released to Greene County on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of forgery. Deputy Peterman.
Gregory Adam Guy, 30, Peace Valley, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. March 6 at the court house on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of passing a bad check. He is held on $74.35 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Nickolas James Decola, 33, Brandsville, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. March 8 on VV Highway on an Arkansas charge of probation violation and a charge of being a fugitive from out of state. He was held without bail and picked up by Arkansas authorities. Deputy Seth Smith.
Casey Joe Hicks, 43, Springfield, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. March 8 on Highway 17 on a Thayer city charge of failure to appear on a charge of shoplifting. He was held on $329 bail and released to Thayer police. West Plains Police Department.
Amber L. Kruse, 31, Mtn. View, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. March 8 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of unlawfully receiving public assistance valued at more the $500 and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy April Keller.
Zachary Thomas Wilhelm, 23, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11 p.m. March 8 in Willow Springs on a charge of second-degree domestic assault and Mtn. View charges of failure to appear on traffic charges. He was released on $26,000 bail. Willow Springs Police Department.
Kip Duane Collins, 50, Second Street, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. March 9 on Eighth Street on a charge of nonsupport and released on $600 bail. Deputy Peterman.
Aaron Lee Davis, 29, Caulfield, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. March 10 on County Road 7260 on charges of second-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle and stealing $750 or more. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Justin Riley.
Matthew Ray Coldiron, 31, Private Road 6640, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. March 10 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and released on $7,500 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
TICKETS
Justin William Evans, 21, Moody, was ticketed at 5:25 a.m. March 6 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
Aarron Emmat Bean, 21, MM Highway, was ticketed at 5:25 a.m. March 6 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
Amber Lee Taylor, 36, West Broadway, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. March 6 on West Main Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Peterman.
Terry J. Rowlett, 35, Cabool, was ticketed at 9:54 p.m. March 8 on north U.S. 63 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Deputy Chad Johnson.
