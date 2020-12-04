Minor injuries were reported for an Ava teen after a car crash at 8 a.m. Thursday on Highway 76, 3 miles east of Goodhope, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.W. Philpott with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported a 16-year-old boy was eastbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo that skidded across the road, traveled off the left side, struck a tree and a ditch, then overturned. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows the boy said he seeking private medical treatment.
The patrol does not identify youth younger than age 17 in its reports.
Two area residents were moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 5, 5 miles south of Mansfield.
Cpl. J. Britt reported Geraldine M. Rader, 71, of Birch Tree, was driving north a 2012 Ford Escape and failed to notice a 1995 Ford F350 stopped ahead of her, waiting to turn left. Unable to slow down in time, the patrol reported, the Escape struck the F350, which was driven by Dusty D. Dehaan, 39, of Ozark.
Rader was wearing a seat belt, and Dehaan was not, according to the patrol.
Both were taken by Cox Ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Minor injuries were reported for a Koshkonong woman after she was struck and run over by a car twice at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in a driveway off U.S. 63, 2 miles north of Koshkonong, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. A. Falterman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported pedestrian Shelia J. Gill, 56, of Koshkonong, was struck by a 2017 Kia Sportage that began rolling south and also hit a 2015 Buick Lacrosse that was parked, unoccupied, facing south.
The Kia’s Driver, Kayla J. French, 29, Thayer, reportedly moved her car off of Gill, put it in drive again and ran over Gill a second time, and struck the Buick again
The report shows Gill was taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
No injuries were reported for French, who did not wear a seat belt, according to the report.
