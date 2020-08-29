ARRESTS
Jerrica R. Finley, 30, of Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed Aug. 17 on Second Street on a charge of possession of marijuana of 10 grams or less. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Brittany Williams, of Willow Springs, was arrested and ticketed Aug. 17 on Second Street on a charge of possession of marijuana of 10 grams or less. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Megan L. Miles, 31, of West Plains, was arrested and ticketed Aug. 21 on Fifth Street on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended. Officer Gregory Abney.
INCIDENT
It was reported at 11:54 p.m. Aug. 18 officers responded to North Elm Street where officers then pursued a driver on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a vehicle, driving while revoked or suspended, resisting arrest, failure to obey a stop sign and possession of a controlled substance.
TICKETS
Gordon Williamson, 72, of Birch Tree was ticketed Aug. 17 on a charge of animal abuse.
Anthony Harry Scheina, 40, of Birch Tree was ticketed Aug. 17 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Nikki Jo Dean, 36, Vine Street, was ticketed Aug. 23 on a charge of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Aug. 17, an officer responded to James Street and secured a location for emergency medical services.
On Aug. 17, an officer returned a phone call to give information.
On Aug. 19, the department was contacted by another agency asking if an ATV had been reported stolen. The officer was advised that the department had not had such a report.
On Aug. 19, an officer was advised of a reckless driver heading to Mtn. View. The vehicle could not be located.
On Aug. 19, an officer was dispatched to McDonald’s for a report of two people standing in the moon roof of a car. The officer advised them to stay inside their car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.