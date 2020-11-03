West Plains firefighters were called to respond to a report of smoke at 9:29 a.m. Oct. 26 at a business on Gibson Avenue.
According to the narrative report issued by fire department officials, firefighters were dispatch for a report of a smoke smell and smoke coming from the ceiling of the building. On arrival, they determined a furnace had overheated, which caused the slight smoke smell.
All businesses in the area were checked and roof units were checked for heat, and nothing else was found.
The building’s tenants said they would contact the owner to have a heat and air service company respond. Units were shut off at the breakers and firefighters cleared the scene at 10:08 a.m.
