CRIMINAL

April 29

Elizabeth Jean Pearson, Alton, damage to jail or jail property, felony. Case bound over.

Betty Ballard, Camp, Ark., passing bad check, misdemeanor.

Joshua Don Carter, Thayer, third degree domestic assault, felony.

Vickie A. Edminston, Salem, Ark., forgery, felony.

April 30

Lois E. Harley, Mammoth Spring, Ark., third degree domestic assault, felony.

