Budget requests, grant applications and a ballot issue are on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Howell County Commission.
Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. To start the day, commissioners will begin meeting with county officeholders to hear their 2021 budget requests.
At 11 a.m. the commission will meet with representatives of the 37th Judicial Juvenile Office regarding two grant applications.
The commissioners are also expected to approve an order to place a ballot issue before voters during the April 6 general municipal election.
Also on the agenda is review and consideration of CARES Act contracts, approval of accounts payable and recognition of guests present.
The Howell County Commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.