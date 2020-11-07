A Texas man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 7:45 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 63 in Koshkonong, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.C. Howell with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Tyson W. Cummins, 26, of Navasota, Texas, was northbound in a 2004 Chrysler Sebring that skidded out of control across the center line and struck a southbound 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. The impact reportedly caused Cummins, who was not wearing a seat belt, to be thrown from his vehicle. The Hyundai was driven by Todd E. Uhlenhake, 46, of Overland Park, Kan.
The report shows Cummins was airlifted to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. No injuries were reported for Uhlenhake.
Cpl. Howell was assisted by Tpr. T.D. Pond, the Koshkonong Volunteer Fire Department and the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department.
Minor injuries were reported for Two Mtn. View residents in a two vehicle crash at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 60 at County Road 601 in Winona, Shannon County.
Cpl. S.J. Crewse with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Amber D. Buchholz-Jennings, 43, of Winona, was driving south in a 2006 Toyota pickup that struck an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by James C. Cunningham, 63, Mtn. View.
James Cunningham and passenger Kay G. Cunningham, 55, also of Mtn. View, were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol, and Buchholz-Jennings was exempt from wearing one.
The report shows the occupants of the Chevrolet were taken by ambulance to Mercy St. Francis in Mtn. View. No injuries were reported for Buchholz-Jennings.
