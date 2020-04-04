TICKETS
Brian Scarbrough, 43, of Mtn. View, was ticketed on March 28 on charges for failure to obey stop sign and failure to use turn signal.
Michael Burch, 48, was ticketed on March 29 on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of the road.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 4:23 p.m. March 23 that an officer conducted a traffic stop which resulted in citations being issues for driving while revoked and failure to display current plates.
I was reported at 9 p.m. March 29 that an officer stopped a vehicle at the Signal gas station. The officer reported the driver was highly intoxicated and was cited for DWI and failure to keep right.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On March 23 it was reported a woman called stating that another woman at an address on Washington Street called the caller. The woman stated that a man and woman at the Washington St., address were fighting. The officer made contact the with woman and children at the residence. The male subject was gone from the residence upon the officer’s arrival.
On March 23 it was reported two men broke into a house on 6th Street and were in the act of stealing. The officer reported that no one live there or has permission to be there. The suspects were driving a newer model 4-door white Chevy truck.
On March 23 a caller reported that a woman was walking along U.S. 60 hitch-hiking. The Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted the Mtn. View Police Department requesting information on the woman they were going to give a ride to from that area. The requested information was given and the trooper advised he would give the woman a ride.
On March 24 an officer received a 911 call. It was reported the caller didn’t say anything and immediately hung up.
On March 26 a man reported that 40 of his campaign signs for mayor were stolen from years all over town. Some of the signs were located in a yard on Angelica Street. The case is under investigation.
On March 29 it was reported that a woman was drunk on her porch.
On March 29 it was reported officers were dispatched to 5th Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival officers were advised that a man had come to the home and entered, told the owner he was looking for his girlfriend. The homeowner advised the officers that he knew who the man was but asked that officers do an extra patrol of the area as he doesn’t want him coming back.
