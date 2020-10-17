ARRESTS
Elizabeth Marie Breitweiser, 29, was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Officer Whitley Clark.
Adam Austin Hathcock, 37, was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of failure to appear and released on $734 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Stacie Whitson, 36, was arrested Oct. 2 on charges of failure to appear and is held on $5,968 bail. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
INCIDENTS
At 8:50 a.m. Sept. 28, Officer Brad Jones was dispatched to a business on Hubert Redburn Drive regarding a woman who was trespassing. The suspect was located, arrested and released with a citation for trespassing.
An employee of Pepsi MidAmerica reported at 8:54 a.m. Sept. 28 someone vandalized a Pepsi machine in an attempt to steal from it. The incident is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
A woman reported at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 28 another woman attempted to assault a female victim with a board at a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. Charges were filed. Officer Murrell.
At 3:07 p.m. Sept. 28, Officer Brent McKemie reported he was dispatched to a home on Crestwood Circle regarding a possible sexual assault on a young woman. A report was taken and the investigation will continue.
At 3:17 p.m. Sept. 28, Officer Kevin White reported he was dispatched to a home on South Thayer Avenue to take a report of license plates stolen withiin the previous two weeks while the vehicle was parked there. The license plates were entered into law enforcement databases as stolen.
At 3:52 p.m. Sept. 28, officers responded to Shamrock gas station regarding a report of counterfeit currency used in an attempt to purchase items from the store. It was determined the individual believed the currency to be real and no charges will be pursued. Officer Colter Reid.
A woman reported at 6:16 p.m. Sept. 28 her neighbor was allowing their dogs to run loose and showed an officer a picture of a dog in her backyard about three hours prior. The dogs were in the owner's backyard when the officer arrived, and the owner was ticketed on a charge of allowing dogs to run at large. Officer White.
At 6:23 p.m. Sept. 28, property was reported found on Amy Street, seized, packaged and placed into evidence for destruction. Officer McKemie.
Officers responded at 9:22 p.m. Sept. 28 to a location on Burke Avenue regarding a domestic altercation. It was determined an assault happened between a husband and wife on West Second Street. The husband was later arrested, pending formal charges. Officer McKemie.
Officer Reid responded at 9:54 p.m. Sept. 28 to Ridge Crest hotel to investigate a report of property damage. Possible suspects were identified and the case is under investigation.
At 1:40 a.m. Sept. 29, a traffic stop was conducted on Old Airport Road for expired license plates, resulting in the arrest of a passenger with active county warrants. Cpl. Branson Stephens.
A woman reported at 1:27 p.m. Sept. 29 her daughter was assaulted by another juvenile while they were at school. A report will be forwarded to the school resource officer for further investigation. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 6:10 p.m. Sept. 29 a motorcycle was stolen from Kody Drive. It was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen and the incident is under investigation. Officer Whitley Clark.
At 5:25 p.m. Sept. 29, Officer McKemie responded to East Olden Street to investigate a possible intentional drug overdose. A man was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment.
At 5:46 p.m. Sept. 29, it was reported a juvenile caused property damage at a facility. A referral was forwarded to the juvenile office and the case is considered closed. Officer Clark.
Officer McKemie reported at 7:46 p.m. Sept. 29 he responded to the intersection of Missouri Avenue and West Thornburg Street regarding a hit-and-run vehicle accident. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
At 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29, officers responded to a home on Locust Street regarding a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. A report was taken but neither of the parties wished to pursue charges. Officer McKemie.
Officer Murrell reported at 8:07 a.m. Sept. 30 he responded to a home on Bill Virdon Boulevard regarding a burglary. It was learned someone forced entry into the victim's storage shed and stole several tools. A possible suspect was named.
A man reported at 8:17 a.m. Sept. 30 a woman against whom he has an active order of protection has been calling him and showing up at his workplace. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
At 3:11 p.m. Sept. 30, it was reported items were stolen from a vehicle. Officer McKemie.
At 3:20 p.m. Sept. 30, a domestic assault that happened in March was reported. The incident is under investigation. Officer McKemie.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 7:38 p.m. Sept. 30 a man with active warrants was arrested on St. Louis Street. No new charges.
A traffic stop was conducted at 8:28 p.m. Sept. 30 on St. Louis Street, resulting in a ticket being issued on a charge of driving while suspended. Sgt. Kyle Parrish.
At 12:15 a.m. Oct. 1, a traffic stop was conducted on Thayer Avenue, resulting in drug paraphernalia being seized. No charges pending. Officer Bradshaw.
At 2:31 a.m. Oct. 1, officers investigated three suspicious people in the Wayhaven Drive area. Two suspects were arrested on active warrants and no further charges are pending. Officer Bradshaw.
At 8:03 a.m. Oct. 1, a cyber tip was received by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force indicating Facebook discovered a chat session believed to contain an image of child pornography and reported it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The victim and suspect are believed to live in the West Plains or Howell County area and the investigation is ongoing. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
It was reported at 2:08 p.m. Oct. 1 a man pumped $32 in fuel at a gas station on Porter Wagoner Boulevard and left without paying for it. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 4:11 p.m. Oct. 1 he conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle on Leyda Street, arrested the driver on a charge of driving without a license and released him with a citation.
Officer Amanda Ohlau reported at 5:05 p.m. Oct. 1 a wallet was found at the front desk of the police station.
At 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2, Officer Reid responded to the South Towers Apartments on Aid Avenue regarding several items stolen from a vehicle. The case is under investigation.
Officers responded at 2:57 a.m. Oct. 2 to the emergency room at OMC to investigate an altercation. It was determined the incident was a verbal argument and no charges were filed. A report was made for documentation purposes. Officer Reid.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 3:37 a.m. Oct. 2 he was patrolling the area of Luna Drive and Independence Drive when he noticed several people standing around a vehicle was apparently involved in an accident. A woman was arrested on multiple outstanding city warrants and new charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.
Officer White responded at 7:16 a.m. Oct. 2 to McFarland Drive regarding a motorcycle lying in the parking lot. It was discovered someone attempted to steal the motorcycle by cutting the wires on the ignition and breaking the front fork lock, laid it down and damaged the left mirror and brake control the night before. Total damage was estimated at $1,000. A report was forwarded to detectives for further investigation.
At 10:50 a.m. Oct. 2 ,Officer Jones responded to McFarland Drive regarding a motorcycle that was tampered with. A man reported that in the previous day someone cut the ignition wires on his motorcycle. The case was forwarded to detectives.
Officer Jones was dispatched at 1:01 p.m. Oct. 2 to Breckenridge Apartments on Kissinger Drive regarding an abandoned motorcycle. It was determined the motorcycle was stolen by an unknown suspect and the owner was notified and the property returned. A report will be forwarded to detectives.
At 3:55 p.m. Oct. 2, Officer Paden Turnbull responded to Lanton Road to take a report of a third-degree domestic assault and violation of an order of protection.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 4:47 p.m. Oct. 2 he conducted a traffic stop at Arby's and it was discovered the driver had a suspended license. After K9 deployment, drug paraphernalia was located and seized, and the vehicle occupants were released at the scene. No charges.
A man reported at 5:29 p.m. Oct. 2 a hunting bow was stolen within previous day. There are no suspects and the case is under investigation. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
It was reported at 5:39 p.m. Oct. 2 a vehicle left the scene of an accident at Southern Hills shopping center. It was determined a vehicle had rolled into a building while no driver was in it, and the owner of the vehicle was later identified and contacted. The business owner did not wish to pursue charges and the case is considered closed. Officer Clark.
At 5:36 p.m. Oct. 2, Officer Paden Turnbull took a report of a motorcycle stolen from Burke Avenue.
At 7:09 p.m. Oct. 2, a traffic stop was conducted on Thornburgh Street. The driver was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended and drugs and drug paraphernalia were located after a K9 alerted on the car. Suspects were arrested, processed and released. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Turnbull reported at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 2 he took a report of a vehicle theft. The vehicle was returned shortly after.
At 10:47 p.m. Oct. 2, officers responded to a location on South Hill Street regarding a burglary. The suspect fled on foot when officers arrived and the case was forwarded to detectives. Officer Colter Reid.
Officers were dispatched at 11:57 p.m. Oct. 2 to West Main Plaza to investigate a possible fight in progress. Both of the involved parties were located at the scene, but neither stated there had been a physical altercation. Officer Whitsell.
At 1:14 a.m. Oct. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on Preacher Roe Boulevard after multiple traffic violations were observed. The driver was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended, issued citations and released. Cpl. Stephens.
At 1:30 a.m. Oct. 3, while conducting a follow-up investigation into a burglary in the area of South Hill Street and Walnut Street, the front door to a home on Walnut Street was found to be open. The home appeared to have been vacant for a long time and no one was located inside. Officer Whitsell.
At 12:21 p.m. Oct. 3, a set of vehicle keys were found on Kay Drive. They may be claimed at the police department. Officer Clark.
Officers were dispatched at 1:27 p.m. Oct. 3 to Crestwood Circle regarding a report of domestic violence with weapons involved. Both parties said the altercation was verbal only, and the case is considered closed. Officer Clark.
At 4:21 p.m. Oct. 3, a man was arrested on a county warrant at Ridge Crest hotel and released to the custody of the sheriff's department. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 6:13 p.m. Oct. 3 he arrested a man with multiple warrants at Casey's on St. Louis Street. The suspect was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was released to the custody of the sheriff's department to await extradition.
At 8:14 p.m. Oct. 3, a woman with an active city warrant for failure to appear was arrested at a home on Lincoln Avenue. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers were dispatched at 11:01 p.m. Oct. 3 regarding the theft of a cell phone at a location on Thayer Avenue. Charges are pending. Officer Whitsell.
At 11:23 p.m. Oct. 3, Cpl. Stephens was dispatched to Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate an alleged assault. It was determined a man struck his girlfriend and struck and choked another woman. It was also learned the second woman struck the man multiple times. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.