INCIDENTS
Officer Tatum Whitsell reported she responded at 7:33 p.m. Oct. 27 to the Ridge Crest hotel to investigate the theft of an item from a location on K Highway that was later posted for sale on Facebook. The item was returned to the owner and no charges are sought.
At 8:37 p.m. Oct. 27, it was reported a someone had trespassed at Ridge Crest hotel earlier that day. Video evidence was collected and a report was taken. Officer Whitsell.
At 5:35 a.m. Oct. 28, Officer Colter Reid responded to a location on Pine Street regarding a runaway youth. The child returned while the officer was on scene and a report was completed and forwarded to the Juvenile Office.
Officers responded at 11:37 a.m. Oct. 28 to a home on Thayer Avenue to investigate an open door. The home was searched, with no one found inside. Officers are attempting to locate the homeowners. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
At 5:19 p.m. Oct. 28, the police department received a report that images of child pornography had been seen on a digital storage device at a home within city limits. The device was seized as evidence and will be forensically examined to determine its contents. The investigation is ongoing. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 8:13 p.m. Oct. 28, officers were dispatched to Ozarks Medical Center to investigate a report of drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia was located and seized and a suspect was identified. No charges. Officer Brad Jones.
An employee of First Christian Church on Main Street reported at 9:44 a.m. Oct. 29 a bicycle was found on the sidewalk. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Jones.
