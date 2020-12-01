Moderate injuries were reported for five West Plains residents after a two-vehicle crash at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 160, 2.5 miles west of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. R. T. Rees, with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Joan M. Talbert, 47, with passengers Lige J. Bush, 60, and a 10 year-old girl, all three of West Plains, were eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala when they turned left into the path of a westbound 2010 Toyota Scion. The Toyota’s occupants were driver Angel J. Williams, 18, and Page M. Williams, 17, both of West Plains.
Talbert, Bush and the girl were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
All five were transported by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Minor injuries were reported for two West Plains teenagers after a crash at 12:10 p.m. Sunday on County Road 8870, 5 miles south of West Plains.
Tpr. C. A. Kimes reported driver Gabriel W. Williams, 17, and a 16 year-old girl passenger, both of West Plains, were southbound in a 1996 Nissan Frontier when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
Both were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.