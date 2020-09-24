INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 1:04 a.m. Sept. 12 to the Ranch House Bar and Grill regarding a domestic assault. It was learned a man assaulted his girlfriend while they were inside the bar. A probable cause statement was sent to prosecutors. Officer Colter Reid.
A woman reported at 3:26 a.m. Sept. 12 that items were stolen the night before from two vehicles parked on North Howell Avenue. The incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officer Whitsell reported at 5 a.m. Sept. 12 while officers were at Ranch House Bar and Grill investigating an incident unrelated to an earlier report, it was discovered a man had caused a disturbance and had a firearm inside the bar while intoxicated. The suspect was arrested pending formal charges.
A woman reported at 9:22 a.m. Sept. 12 two vehicles were vandalized, one of them damaged, while parked on West Second Street. Suspects were later located and ticketed. Officer Justin Brown.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 4:29 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicle that caused the accident left the scene and the case is considered closed due to lack of vehicle and suspect information. Officer Reid.
A woman reported at 5:42 p.m. Sept. 12 a man damaged her phone and identification on purpose. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Whitley Clark.
Officers responded at 9:02 p.m. Sept. 12 to Davidson Street regarding a domestic assault. A woman reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend and she had apparent injuries. A suspect was arrested pending charges. Officer Clark.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 10:01 p.m. Sept. 12 officers were dispatched to the Howell County Jail to assist with a disturbance. No force was used and no new charges are pending.
At 10:42 p.m. Sept. 12, Officer Paden Turnbull took a report of stolen property.
