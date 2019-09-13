INCIDENTS
It was reported at 6:16 p.m. Sept. 3 there was a verbal domestic disturbance at a home on St. Louis Street. A man and woman reported the argument was verbal only and no injuries were reported or observed. No charges. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officers responded at 8:12 p.m. Sept. 3 to a home on K Highway in reference to a domestic disturbance. A woman reported a man made threatening statements toward her and punched her vehicle. One man that was spoken to about the disturbance denied being at the scene at the time of the incident and another stated he did not make threats or touch the vehicle. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Tinsley.
Officer Jones reported at 11:12 a.m. Sept. 4 he responded to a home on West First Street in reference to an assault, a woman there stating she had been attacked by a man she knows. A suspect was taken into custody pending charges.
A woman reported at 3:03 p.m. Sept. 4 a man had sold a cell phone she had lent to him. Officer Sean Barrett.
It was reported at 3:37 p.m. Sept. 4 six tires on two trailers belonging to a business on Walnut Street had been slashed. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
A city worker reported at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 4 a cell phone had been found on Joe Jones Boulevard two days prior. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Tinsley.
A man reported at 5:22 p.m. Sept. 4 a cooler had been stolen the night before from the back of a pickup truck parked on the 1300 block of Preacher Roe Boulevard. The incident has been referred to detectives. Officer Tinsley.
It was reported at 5:49 p.m. Sept. 4 two books had been checked out from the library but two different subjects and not returned. Contact was made with one of the subjects, who agreed to return the library property. Officer Chris Barrett.
A city employee reported at 8:43 a.m. Sept. 5 someone had shattered the windshield on a city-owned backhoe while it was parked on Worel Street. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 5 an inmate had concealed prohibited items in his cell. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 5 a man she has an ex parte order against had followed her to the police department and falsely accused her of having stolen property. A probable cause statement has been forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Powell.
A woman reported at 3:49 p.m. Sept. 5 her business credit card had been used to make fraudulent charges without her permission. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Nate Bean.
Officers responded at 3:55 p.m. Sept. 5 to a home on St. Louis Street in reference to a physical domestic altercation in progress. On arrival the parties had separated and a report was taken. Officer Bean.
Officers were dispatched at 4:34 p.m. Sept. 5 to the fairgrounds on north U.S. 63 in reference to a burglary. The reporting party stated it did not appear anything had been taken and the case is cnsidered closed. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 5:18 p.m. Sept. 5 his son had borrowed a vehicle for work out of state and did not return it after being told to. A report was taken and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Bean.
A protection order violation and property damage were reported at 3:53 a.m. Friday at a home on Fifth Street. A probable cause statement has been forwarded to prosecutors and charges are pending. Officer Stuart.
School Resource Officer Kevin White stated he was advised by dispatch at 7:51 a.m. Friday a female juvenile had possibly taken some pills then boarded a school bus. The girl was located at the high school and allegedly admitted to taking some pills. She was transported to OMC for treatment and a referral was forwarded to the juvenile office.
Officials with the Springfield Police Department reported at 8:31 a.m. Friday they had received information that a man living in their jurisdiction had disclosed he was involved in a homicide in the West Plains area on an undisclosed date “a long time ago,” also disclosing the incident had not been reported to law enforcement. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
It as reported at 10:59 a.m. Friday a vehicle had backed into another vehicle at Wilbank’s Tire on West Second Street and the driver left the scene. The driver was later identified but has not been located. Officer Sisney.
At 11:29 a.m. Friday a detective from Graves County Kentucky notified the police department regarding a firearm that had been stolen in 2006 in Graves County that had been sold at a West Plains pawn shop. The firearm was recovered and a subject that purchased the firearm was interviewed and released. The firearm was placed in evidence and no charges are pending. Detective Brandon Romans.
Officers responded at 11:38 a.m. Friday to a home on Paula Drive in reference to a domestic assault. A man reported a woman he knows had assaulted him and showed signs of injuries. Medical treatment was refused and the suspect was taken into custody pending charges. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 5:07 p.m. Friday to Washington Avenue in reference to a loose dog. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 5:47 p.m. Friday someone she has a protection order against has violated it by calling her. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 6:14 p.m. Friday her car had been keyed while she was at work. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday a plastic bag full of clothing and papers was found at Behavioral Health Care off of Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The bag has been placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Burnes.
Officer Chris Barrett reported at 1:56 a.m. Saturday he responded at Gibson Avenue in reference to a report of a man with a gun. A man and woman were spoken to at the scene and stated they had an argument. No injuries were reported or observed and there are no charges being pursued.
Officers responded at 2:06 a.m. Saturday to a home on Knight Street in reference to an individual who was shooting a BB gun at a neighbor. A complaint is pending.
Officer Burnes reported at 4:47 a.m. Saturday he was dispatched to the area of McDonald’s on Preacher Roe Boulevard in reference to a man who was exposing himself. The man was located and ticketed on a charge of lewd and immoral conduct.
It was reported at 8:51 a.m. Saturday someone had broken into a shed at Ruby Tuesday on Worley Drive and stolen several items. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Sisney.
At 4:03 p.m. Saturday a wallet was reported found on Columbus Street. It has been placed into evidence until the owner can be contacted. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officers were dispatched at 4:24 p.m. Saturday to a location on West First Street in reference to a court order violation. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officers responded at 5:56 p.m. Saturday to a location on West Fifth Street in reference to a suicidal man. The subject was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Tinsley.
A woman reported at 6:02 p.m. Saturday her vehicle had been damaged while parked at a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard. Officer Burnes.
A hit and run accident was reported at 7:07 p.m. Saturday that had happened on U.S. 63. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
A man reported at 2:43 a.m. Sunday a Troy Built lawn mower had been stolen from his home on West Fourth Street. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 9:51 a.m. Sunday property had been found on Preacher Roe Boulevard that included illegal drugs. The owner of the property was located and charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 3:21 p.m. Sunday to a location on Utah Street in reference to an altercation. A subject was ticketed on a charge of assault and the victims refused to file charges. Officer Stuart.
