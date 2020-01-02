This week, the Missouri Department of Agriculture awarded funds to 12 projects that aim to address food insecurity in Missouri, including the West Plains Community Garden in Don Warden Park.
Through the Food Desert Agriculture Matching Grant Program, the department’s Missouri Grown program will fund projects that address food insecurity within food deserts in rural and urban areas across the state. Food insecurity is an issue facing citizens all across Missouri, including one in every five children.
The competitive grant program will fund projects that increase food production and availability within a food insecure area, demonstrate growth of local economic communities, increase local economic impact, increase availability of food to local residents or enhance already established areas within a community and provide assistance to the community.
Projects must be complete by May 1.
Funds awarded to the West Plains Community Garden will go toward increasing the number of community garden beds available to be used by low-income residents.
The garden, located at the intersection Lincoln and Olden streets, was established in 2009. To learn more about the project, visit westplainscommunitygarden.org, call Community Garden Administrator Dawn Hicks at 256-7078, or email her at dawn.hicks@lpha.mo.gov.
Other projects awarded funding:
- A Red Circle, St. Louis, to go toward contributing to the construction of the North County Agricultural Education Center.
- Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, Columbia, for purchasing greenhouse supplies to grow produce for donation to area food bank.
- Community Action Agency, St. Louis County, to go toward expanding the Seeds of Hope Farm, which will include a caterpillar tunnel kit and other growing supplies.
- Dirt Beast Farm, Kansas City, to be used for clearing unused urban land for vegetable production, and purchasing supplies for irrigation and development of the land.
- Drew Lewis Foundation, Springfield, for constructing a wash and pack facility for produce grown onsite.
- Green Acres Urban Farm, Kansas City, to support increasing production of greens and adding shrimp production.
- Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council, Kansas City, to assist with construction of a commercial kitchen, which will increase access to local food.
- Jewish Vocational Service Global Gardens, Kansas City, for increasing the number of raised beds used by low-income residents to grow food for personal use and sale at farmers’ markets.
- Lettuce Dream, Maryville – to add lighting, which will allow for an increased growth of hydroponic lettuce that will be donated to a local food pantry.
- The Fit and Food Connection, St. Louis, for purchasing equipment which will increase food delivery to low-income residents through the Food Assistance Program.
- Stoddard County Senior Citizens Agency, Dexter, to purchase a walk-in freezer, allowing for an increase in food storage.
To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and other financial assistance, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
