The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
On the tentative agenda, the commission is expected to review the September general ledger report and discuss a remonumentation grant for the county surveyor’s office prior to an 11 a.m. meeting with Donna Parrott of the Workforce Investment Board.
Commissioners are also expected to review and consider CARES Act contracts, approve accounts payable and recognize any guests present.
They typically meet Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.