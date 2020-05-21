INCIDENT REPORTS
It was reported at 10:47 a.m. May 10 unauthorized charges were made on an account. Charges are pending further investigation. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 11:32 a.m. May 10 to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a private property accident in which a vehicle left the scene without the accident being reported. The incident is under investigation. Officer Trent Kinder.
