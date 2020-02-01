A West Plains man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash at 6:20 a.m. Monday on Highway 17, 6 miles south of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Bradley D. Wake, 32, was northbound on his 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle when it lost control on a curve, ran off the road and overturned.
The report shows Wake was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
