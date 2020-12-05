Minor injuries were reported for a Texas County woman after a crash at 11:12 a.m. Thursday on Highway 17, 4 miles north of Houston, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.L. Sentman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Breanna M. Schovanec, 22, of Bucyrus, was southbound in a 1995 Ford Explorer that traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
Schovanec was transported by Texas County Emergency Medical Services to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
