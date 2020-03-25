A Birch Tree man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on Old U.S. 60 a mile west of Birch Tree in Shannon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M. Barron with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Kelly M. Pedersen, 37, was driving west in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the and rolled as it impacted several trees before coming to a rest.
The report shows Pedersen was not wearing a seat belt; he was transported by private vehicle to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View. No condition report is available.
