A mile-long stretch of K Highway in Pottersville will be closed Tuesday through the end of December while Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace culvert pipes under the road.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, crews will perform work on the highway’s culverts between County Road 6720, about 1.5 miles west of Pottersville, and County Road 7530, just in front of the Gospel Hill Church of Christ. Work will continue daily until 3 p.m., but the road closure will be in effect 24 hours a day through Dec. 31.
The work zone will be marked with signs and motorist should seek an alternate route.
For more information, call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free, 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.