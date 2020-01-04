A Crawford County woman suffered minor injuries in a crash at 2:29 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 160, 4 miles west of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T. W. Meyer with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Darla J. Adairs, 56, of Cuba, was driving east in a 2018 Chevrolet Impala when she fell asleep and her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a sign.
The report shows Adairs was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
No condition report is available.
