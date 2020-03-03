An Ozark County man suffered minor injuries at 8:15 a.m. Friday on U.S. 160, 7 miles west of Gainesville in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. L. S. Elliot with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Joshua L. Easterday, 36, of Tecumseh was driving west in a 1991 International harvester that ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
The report shows Easterday was transported by Ozark County Ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark. No condition report is available.
Serious injuries were reported for a West Plains man who was in a crash at 7:10 p.m. Friday on Highway 17, 11 miles south of West Plains in Howell County.
Cpl. J.D. Wheeler reported James R. Nettles, 59, was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson north when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
The report shows Nettles was not wearing a helmet and was flown by air ambulance to Baxter Regional. No condition report is available.
Wheeler was assisted at the scene by Tpr. T. D. Pond.
A Mississippi man suffered minor injuries in a crash at 5 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 63, 2 miles south of West Plains.
Tpr. D. A. Huffman reported Marckus D. Franklin, 45, of Olive Branch, Miss., was driving south in a 2017 Freightliner semitruck that ran off the road and overturned.
The report shows Franklin was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
At 4:25 p.m. Saturday, patrol reported serious injuries for a Cabool man in a crash on Highway 17, 4 miles west of Houston in Texas County.
Msgt. R. D. Vaughan reported James N. Mueller, 59, was northbound on his 2006 Yamaha Stratoliner and failed to keep a proper lookout, causing his motorcycle to travel off the right side of the road and overturn, throwing Mueller.
The report shows Mueller was wearing a helmet and was flown by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. No condition report is available.
A Dora man suffered minor injuries in an accident at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 5518 at North Fork River, a mile south of Tecumseh.
Msgt. C. A. Hogue reported Daniel W. Hamby, 55, had finished unloading a boat in the water when a mechanical issue caused a trailer pulled by a 2014 Ram pickup to roll backward down the ramp and over Hamby’s leg.
The report shows Hamby was taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional. No condition report is available.
Serious injuries were reported for a Cabool woman following a crash at 12:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 76, 10 miles east of Ava in Douglas County.
Msgt. C. A. Hogue reported Skylar L. Kennedy, 21, was eastbound in a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu that failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line, skidded off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, throwing Kennedy from the vehicle.
The report shows Kennedy was not wearing a seat belt; she was transported by Cox Air Care to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. No condition report is available.
Hogue was assisted at the scene by Cpl. N. J. Britt and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
