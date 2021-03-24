Based upon a motion filed by the Public Service Commission Staff, the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has opened a working case to review and consider updating and amending certain natural gas safety rules.
File GW-2021-0272 will serve as a repository for documents and comments. Using that file, anyone with an interest in the matter may view documents and may submit any pertinent responsive comments or documents. This is not a contested case so anyone may file a comment without legal counsel.
Intervention requests are not necessary to submit comments or view documents.
The public is welcome to submit comments by forwarding electronic communications through the Commission’s electronic filing and information system (EFIS) at the Commission’s website, www.psc.mo.gov. Once at the website, click on the Access EFIS link on the right side of the page. Scroll down and click on the public comment link. Refer to File No. GW 2021-0272.
Written comments in hard copy should be sent to the Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, and refer to File No. GW-2021-0272. The public can view the contents of the file by following the link at www.psc.mo.gov.
Any stakeholder wishing to submit written comments should file those comments no later than April 9.
