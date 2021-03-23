The Howell County 911 Emergency Services Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room on the second floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The agenda includes reports from the secretary and treasurer of the board and approval of bill payments and payroll before moving on to old business.
Old business will include discussion on progress regarding the SOLACOM Public Safety Answering Point grant program, as well as a progress update on the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System.
The board will hear a report from the administrator. No items are listed under new business, and a closed session will be held if it is needed.
The board will consider any other business properly brought to its attention before setting the next meeting date and time, then adjourning.
