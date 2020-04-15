CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 9:27 a.m. March 26 a call was received from Children’s Division requesting information on a case.
It was reported at 9:29 a.m. March 26 a woman came in for Ministerial Alliance.
It was reported at 9:30 a.m. March 26 that a person experienced identity theft on their credit card.
It was reported at 3:09 p.m. March 26 an officer received a call from a woman who had employed a man with her company until he recently quit, but he had not returned his company phone yet. The officer contacted the man, who agreed to return it.
