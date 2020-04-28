Time has a way of setting priorities. When time is short, you have to decide what really needs to get done, and find ways of doing those tasks as efficiently as possible. The Legislature will face just this challenge in the coming weeks. After six-weeks of self-imposed recess due to the coronavirus crisis, lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Monday.
Business as usual in the Missouri Senate ended on March 12. On that day, the Senate began its annual spring recess one week early. With national sports leagues postponing seasons and major events being canceled across the country, Senate leaders confronted the realization that COVID-19 was a serious threat. The danger appeared even more imminent when a member of the House of Representatives was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Initially, I believe some people marveled at the decision to extend our recess, but concerns about the virus spreading among throngs of Capitol visitors prevailed. I don’t believe anyone questions that decision today.
The next day, on March 13, the governor declared a statewide emergency due to COVID-19. At the time, we still thought the Legislature would reconvene in two weeks. It is now six weeks later and the entire General Assembly has met just two days during that time.
In early April, legislators came back to Jefferson City, some donned face masks and quickly passed a supplemental budget. That measure allowed the governor to spend $5.6 billion the state received through the federal coronavirus relief package. That measure provided critical assistance to health care workers and first responders and authorized payment of the $600 federal supplement Missourians now receive in addition to state unemployment insurance.
In truth, the General Assembly only has one job it must do.
The Constitution says we have to pass a balanced budget for the next fiscal year. From my perspective, that’s what brings lawmakers back to the Capitol in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.
Drafting the state budget is not an easy task in a normal year. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I spend countless hours in hearings, listening to requests from various state agencies. They all compete for their share of Missouri’s limited resources. I am convinced that every department official who appears before the Appropriations Committee firmly believes their agency’s work is essential to the well-being of Missouri’s citizens. They are dedicated public servants, one and all. If it were up to me, they would have all the resources they need to fulfill their mission.
Unfortunately, there is only so much money. Last year, the Legislature appropriated about $30 billion for the operation of Missouri’s state government. Almost 40% of the budget is devoted to social services in various forms – mostly Medicaid, but also mental health, aid to seniors and a few other programs for Missourians in need. Educating children requires about a fifth of the state budget. Another dime of every dollar goes to roads. Once all the big ticket items are paid for, there isn’t much left. Finding programs that haven’t already been cut is difficult, even when the coffers are full.
In a typical year, about a third of state spending is paid by general revenue. This is money that comes from income taxes and sales taxes. I believe this portion of the budget will take a serious hit because of the economic downturn related to COVID-19. State revenues fell more than 4% in March. I imagine the April numbers will be equally grim.
Cuts will have to be made. The governor has already announced more than $200 million in withholdings for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30. We’ll start to see the impact on next year’s numbers as House and Senate Appropriations Committees meet in the next few days. I don’t believe any of us who serve on those committees is looking forward to the hard choices we’ll be asked to make.
Beyond the budget, the likelihood that any other particular legislative proposal will pass is uncertain. In a normal year, the General Assembly considers about 2,000 separate pieces of legislation, with a quarter of those originating in the Senate. Typically, about 100 of those bills become laws. This year, we’ve only sent three bills to the governor, including the supplemental budget we passed in April. It’s possible that a few measures will still make it to the finish line, but which bills will pass is anyone’s guess.
If you’d like to follow the remaining legislative activity of the 100th General Assembly, I recommend listening to the audio feed posted on the Senate website at www.senate.mo.gov. House proceedings can be watched live at www.house.mo.gov. Visitors will be allowed to observe in person, but access will be extremely limited and everyone entering the Capitol will be subject to a medical screening. There will probably be no public access to legislative offices for the remainder of this year’s session. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we finish our work this session.
Out of an abundance of caution, Senate offices remain closed to the public. Although we will not be available for visitors, you may contact us by email or phone. Please don’t hesitate to contact my Capitol office at 573-751-1882.
