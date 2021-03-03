Moderate injuries were reported for a Caulfield woman after a crash at 12:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. 160, 3 miles east of Caulfield in Howell County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T.D. Pond with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Cathy G. Bell, 62, was eastbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox that ran off the right side of the road, struck multiple mailboxes, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, then struck a fence and multiple trees.
The report shows Bell, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Tpr. Pond was assisted by Cpl. J.D. Wheeler.
Moderate injuries were reported for a Mtn. View woman after a two-vehicle crash at 12:19 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 in Pomona.
Tpr. A.K. Falterman reported driver Randal L. Rosa, 51, and passenger Donna J. Pinnell, 61, both of Mtn. View were eastbound in a 2002 Ford F150 when their vehicle failed to yield to an oncoming northbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and were struck.
The Silverado was driven by Anthony J. Moore, 19, of West Plains.
The report shows Pinnell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to Cabool where a helicopter then transported her to Springfield.
No injuries were reported for Moore or Rosa, who were both wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
Tpr. Falterman was assisted by Cpl. M.T. Weakley, Cpl. M.A. Philpott, Tpr. C.A. Kimes and Tpr. L.C. Pruiett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.