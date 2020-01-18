Recently, Governor Mike Parson delivered his State of the State Address in a joint session of the General Assembly. These addresses are important because of two reasons: one, it is our Constitutional duty; and two, it outlines a projected path that the chief executive would have Missouri go, calling on priorities for the Budget and for legislation.
The heart of his address this year centered on two items, the same two issues he focused on last session: "As elected officials, we are good at declaring priorities. While some of our priorities may not be the same...when we try to make everything a priority, the fact is...nothing is truly a priority.
"So let me be crystal clear, cultivating and training our workforce for high-demand jobs and investing in critical infrastructure are the priorities we must address...
“But our focus for the state of Missouri to thrive both now and into the future are on two key priorities ... workforce development and infrastructure." (Governor Parson, 2019)
The governor continued his call from last session, “That is why I am confident telling you today that the state of our state is strong...and by working together, we will be ready for an even better future.
“One year ago, I told you my administration would take a very disciplined approach to working for the people of Missouri...and that workforce development and infrastructure must be our dedicated priorities.
“Focusing on these issues would allow us to not only make short-term gains for our state, but also provide long-term stability and a solid foundation for future generations.
“They were issues that we worked on together, regardless of party or region of the state.
“And, most importantly, after listening to community, civic, and business leaders from across Missouri...I knew they shared the same belief that these issues would help strengthen every community across our state.” (Governor Parson, 2020)
He, then, cites some trends of these gains, “The opportunities we have provided for individuals to better themselves — and in return provide a more stable environment for their families — will truly change lives long after all of us are gone.
“When we talk about these successes in workforce development, it is also worth pointing out that real incomes are rising faster than any time in recent history.
“More people have more money in their pockets, and the tax cuts at the state and federal level are absolutely having a positive impact here in Missouri.
“Missouri now ranks 7th in the nation for small business wage growth.
“And at 3.1 percent, our unemployment rate continues to remain at historic lows, and has been below the national unemployment rate for 40 consecutive months ... another example that Missouri’s growth is strong, and we are on the right track.
“Not to mention that the African American unemployment rate in Missouri has dropped from over 10% in 2014 to 5.5% today.
“Our workforce efforts have created over 40,000 new jobs since I took office...40,000 new jobs. And, more importantly, it is the private sector that is driving these investments, not government...
“That is why my call this legislative session is to propose initiatives aimed at building stronger communities ... improving education and workforce development ... revitalizing our infrastructure ... and making government more accountable.” (Governor Parson, 2020)
Granted, with brevity in this Capitol Report, I was only able to highlight a portion of this address. I would encourage you to read the transcript for more detailed information (media-cdn.wehco.com//news/documents/2020/01/15/sotsaddress2020embargoeduntilspeechbegins9739440241.pdf). However, I will conclude by sharing in the Governor’s closing sentiment, “God bless you, God bless the great State of Missouri, and God bless the United States of America.” (Governor Parson, 2020)
"The true test of a good government is its aptitude and tendency to produce a good administration."
--Alexander Hamilton
