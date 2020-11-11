An Ozark County man suffered moderate injuries when his motorcycle crashed at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Y Highway, 6 miles south of Wasola in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. N.J. Britt with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Gavin D. Phelan, 18, of Wasola, was eastbound on a 2006 Yamaha V Star motorcycle that failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and struck a concrete abutment. He was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The report shows Phelan was transported by Ozark County Ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark.
Cpl. Britt was assisted at the scene by Cpl. J.R. Roberts and the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office.
Minor injuries were reported for a West Plains driver after a crash at 3:45 p.m. Friday on BB Highway 4 miles north of West Plains.
Cpl. J.C. Howell reported Gabreal M. Cotter, 18, of West Plains, was northbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic that ran off the road and struck a mailbox and private driveway. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Cotter was taken by private vehicle to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Minor injuries were reported for a Thayer woman after her car hit a train at 11:45 a.m. Friday on County Road 357, a half mile west of Thayer.
Tpr. A.K. Falterman reported Shanna L. Reef, 56, of Thayer, was westbound in a 2003 Lincoln Towncar when she struck a northbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe locomotive. The Lincoln then caught fire. Reef was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Reef was transported by Oregon County Ambulance to OMC.
Minor injuries were reported for a 7-year-old boy after he was hit by a SUV at 7:30 a.m. Monday on Old U.S. 60 in Birch Tree.
Tpr. J.M. Kenyon reported a 16-year-old girl driving a 2020 Toyota Highlander stopped at a crosswalk and made eye contact with the boy, but she released the brake pedal and hit boy as he ran in front of her vehicle.
The boy was transported by Shannon County emergency medical services to OMC.
Two from Ozark County suffered moderate injuries after a crash at 5:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 14, 7 miles east of Ava in Douglas County.
Msgt. C A. Hogue reported driver Andrew N. Ault, 17, of Gainesville, and passenger Laura H. Taylor, 18, of Isabella, were westbound in a 1998 Chevrolet z71 pickup truck that failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and stuck a fence and a tree. Both were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows both were transported by Ava Ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Minor injuries were reported for two West Plains residents after a crash at 1 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 1380, a mile and a half north of West Plains.
Tpr. C.A. Kimes reported driver Shakotah W. Miller, 21, of Stratford, Okla., and passengers Kayla D. Corp, 17, and Tristain L. Hutchingson, 18, both of West Plains, were westbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe that traveled off the road and struck a tree. All three were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Corp was transported by private vehicle and Hutchingson by South Howell County EMS, both to OMC. No injuries were reported for Miller.
